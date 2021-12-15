Local schools are reaching the end of their first semester of full-time in-person instruction after more than a year of remote and hybrid learning. While school districts across the country have become lightning rods for political divisiveness, Cabrillo Unified schools have been spared the aggressive, at times violent, outbursts documented at board meetings around the country.
For the most part, school leaders, teachers and parents feel good about the process while acknowledging that it will take longer than a semester to get back to normal.
“The big picture looks good,” said Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar. “At the start of the year students needed to build back their endurance, their academic muscle.” But now he observes that students are recovering their sense of the rhythm of a normal school day. After more than a year away from the regular routine, Nazar believes it will take longer than a semester to truly gauge the impact of the isolation. He still perceives a higher level of anxiety among students than existed previously.
As the semester progressed, Nazar says campus began to feel more normal, but he still recognized a degree of fragility among the students. “One and a half years of isolation changes how they interact,” he said.
On the academic side, school officials say they are finding ways to help students get to where they need to be. The specifics vary for individual students and for different subject matters. For example, foreign language curriculum, which builds on progressive acquisition of knowledge and skills, suffers more from lack of daily face-to-face contact than a subject such as history in which the focus shifts each year. One Spanish teacher told the class that most students lack key knowledge from the previous year and they would need to devote additional time to review.
Nazar acknowledges these challenges and is working with the faculty to address the needs of individual students.
At all levels of instruction, face masks, hand sanitizer and myriad other protocols necessary to keep COVID-19 in check have become routine. Students and teachers seem increasingly familiar with this new normal and able to focus on the school day.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge contrasts the current situation to spring 2020 when in-person instruction stopped suddenly without time to plan. “Last year was different than any other, and this year is different than last year,” he said.
The pandemic accelerated a multiyear trend of declining enrollments throughout the state. In Cabrillo Unified, annual decreases of 1 to 2 percent from 2017-2019 went to just over 5 percent in fall 2020 when no timeline for returning to the classroom was in sight. Enrollment continued to decline this year, but at a slightly slower rate. There are now 2,790 students in the district. This includes 55 who chose independent study, an option mandated this year by a new state law. These students complete a teacher-supervised, individual education contract. Because they do not come to campus, they do not need to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated.
The small size of the district and its commitment to kindness and caring positions it to respond effectively to the ongoing disruptions, school officials say. McPhetridge noted a silver lining that emerged from a year of remote learning.
“By making all of us more aware of the inequities that impact educational opportunities, the experience helps us develop targeted efforts to address kids who are underserved,” he said.
Chelsea Mickelsen a parent of three children at Hatch Elementary summed up the semester. “I do feel we have gotten back to a feeling of ‘normal’ at school, but I lament the loss of field trips, class parties, our music program and other unified school activities, and no one wants to hear the words ‘modified quarantine,’” she said. “I am acutely grateful for the teachers and staff. It’s a seesaw act balancing safety and sanity.”
