When Laura McMahon looked out at her class of fourth-graders in the fall, she knew this day would come. This would be her last class, after 32 years of teaching, 21 of which she spent in Cabrillo Unified School District.
McMahon wanted to devote more time to being with family, but she knew she couldn’t retire just any year — it had to feel right.
“I always wanted to leave feeling really good, happy and joyous around teaching,” McMahon said. “I was just looking out at them and I thought: This is it.”
All of the seven Cabrillo educators who are retiring this year have their own story about what made their careers so special. Some experiences, they said, will stay with them forever.
Hatch Elementary School teacher Teresa Kammerer has been around the longest of them, beginning her career in the district 33 years ago. Following in her sister’s footsteps, Kammerer was among the first to launch the school’s Spanish immersion program and has been a foundational part of its evolution. She said she’s proud the program has lasted so long and brought two cultures on the Coastside together.
“It’s been one of the best parts of the program, just bringing a sense of pride to both communities and making people feel like their language and their culture are valued,” Kammerer said.
For Thea Wallach, who has been teaching elementary students in the district since 1995, it’s the end-of-year musicals where her students’ personalities shine and the enrichment activities that get them involved in environmental and civil rights activism that she’ll remember. And the feeling when a student who has been struggling with reading finally connects sounds and their meanings.
“I get goosebumps, it’s just so incredible.” Wallach said.
McMahon, too, looks back on class plays and author nights fondly, as a chance for students to connect and become more confident. Cunha Intermediate School reading and language arts teacher Cheri Robison will remember her “name circle” tradition that helped break the ice and give her students an awareness of their identities. That, and creating a safe and welcoming space — even when her classroom was in the school’s wrestling mat gym — for her students navigating some of the toughest years of schooling.
“If I could be that trusted adult for even one kid each year, then that would be so valuable,” Robison said.
Cunha math and art teacher Mary Coyle said she won’t soon forget the Super Bowl competitions and lip sync performances that made the school and community spirit so special. Donna McCartney and Peggy Rothenberg said they will miss the family they’ve found at Farallone View Elementary School, which welcomed each of them two decades ago and is just as welcoming today. Rothenberg said there’s no feeling like that of introducing her young students to their school community and watching them grow up on the Coastside.
“Those are memories that are just priceless,” Rothenberg said.
The many years weren’t without their challenges, the teachers said. Many reflected on the students they couldn’t reach and the problems beyond their control. McCartney said she gravitates toward students who are struggling, using clarity and patience to make progress, but some kids inevitably slip away.
“Sometimes, it's just not enough,” McCartney said.
For each of the teachers, ending the year remotely has been tough. They miss their students and colleagues, and without a real last day of school their transition has felt somewhat surreal.
But each is looking forward to some much-needed rest.
Many of the teachers were known to spend late nights
preparing the next day’s lessons, perfecting each lesson year after year. Coyle said she wants to spend some time
hiking and painting. Rothenberg plans to enroll in classes, see family and volunteer. Robison is looking forward to learning piano. Although the pandemic has put a wrench in many of their travel plans, each is hopeful the next chapter, whatever it holds, will be a whole new adventure.
“You’re never too old to learn something new,” Rothenberg said.
Great idea for a story looking at another facet. Well done, Review!
Thank you All Teachers for giving so much to give our kids their foundation. Best of luck to each of you on your next chapter.
