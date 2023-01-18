The thing about a dramatic event is that, once prolonged, it isn’t always dramatic. Case in point: For Pacifican Pamela Wiston, owner of the Successories boutique in Rockaway Beach Plaza, the last two rain-soaked weeks have been punctuated by uneventful days and disasters that didn’t happen.
On Saturday, Wiston explained some of the vagaries of running a retail store just yards away from a churning ocean, stopping every now and again to greet customers. Although Wiston has not experienced any flooding or power outages at her store, she has remained prepared.
“We put sandbags in front of the store about 10 days ago just in case,” she said. “With a storm, you never know what happens in the middle of the night.”
“You just do everything you can do to protect your shop,” she added. “If there’s going to be flooding, you bring in sandbags. If there’s going to be window breakage, you put boards up.”
The bad weather did force Wiston to close for a week. “I lost a week’s worth of business because it’s not safe to drive around in the rain,” she said. “The locals are frightened, but that’s how it goes.”
On some other days, she spontaneously reduced her store hours. “On assorted days, instead of working from 11 to 6, I opened at 11 and closed at 3,” she said.
Wiston reported having one pleasant surprise.
“I had one really busy day actually,” she said. “It was around a thousand-dollar day, which was so funny, but people come into my store to buy warm hats and scarves.”
