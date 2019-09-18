Restoration project approved for lighthouse

As visitors and locals drive down the coast of San Mateo County, the Pigeon Point Lighthouse stands as a white beacon, a beloved landmark. Visitors will be pleased to learn that the lighthouse tower, which has been closed to the public for more than a decade because of storm damage, may soon be reopened.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Sept. 5 that Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a budget request that included about $9.2 million for a stabilization and restoration project for the lighthouse.
“It is such a treasure and it’s so exciting to be able to restore it, and eventually the public will be able to see the inside,” said Linda Hitchcock, a State Parks interpreter for the Santa Cruz District.
The 115-foot lighthouse is one of the tallest in the country and has been guiding vessels since 1872. The tower used to operate by way of a five-wick lard oil lamp and a Fresnel lens, which stood at 9 feet in diameter and weighed 2,000 pounds. While the lighthouse still operates using a Vega Marine Beacon, the Fresnel lens was relocated to the fog signal building where it remains on display.
Ownership of the lighthouse transferred to California State Parks in 2011 after years of operation by the U.S. Coast Guard. The upper portions of the tower suffered damage after two large pieces of brick and ironwork fell from the top of the lighthouse.
Additionally, the tower’s been exposed to storms and seawater causing cracks to the ground level. Since the state took on responsibility of the lighthouse, it’s been trying to raise money to take on the task of restoring the tower.
The entire restoration project will cost approximately $16 million, according to State Parks. Nonprofits Coastside State Parks Foundation and Peninsula Open Space Trust are assisting with raising the remaining funds to complete the project.
Hitchcock said there are few historic restoration companies that do the work of repairing lighthouses in the Bay Area. The restoration project will go out to bid.
Already completed projects included repairing the oil room at the base of the tower and adding new benches near the tower. The state-approved funds will be mostly dedicated to restoring the upper portions of the tower.
Newly hired Joe Rogers, a State Parks interpreter assigned to Pigeon Point Light Station Historic Park, said he is excited for the day he can lead people up to the top of the tower. Rogers explained that, while the tower will remain shut until restoration is complete, on the second Saturday of the month through December, the first floor of the lighthouse will be open for a 30-minute tour. Those Saturday tours run from 1 to 4 p.m. About 400,000 people visit the state park annually.
Montara resident Debbie Valenzuela said she took one of the final tours of the tower before it was closed.
“Being inside that beautiful lighthouse is what everyone should experience to feel what it’s like and the majestic ambience,” Valenzuela said. “I am so happy to hear she will be repaired.”
Hitchcock said she anticipates work to start in 2020.
“It’s been a long time coming and a lot of work,” Hitchcock said. “We’ve had a lot of support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.