The city of Half Moon Bay’s Poplar Street Traffic Calming and Safety Project is set to bring numerous upgrades to the frequented roadway, including crosswalks, traffic circles, sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as drainage improvements. But some Poplar Street residents aren’t thrilled about being on the hook to pay for part of the development.
In 2017, the city received $1.2 million from the One Bay Area Grant program for the purpose of improving connectivity and safety along Poplar Street from Main Street to Railroad Avenue. That grant isn’t expected to cover all costs, and, in order to fund the shortfall, the city is asking Poplar Street residents at 21 parcels to pay for an estimated 15 percent of the construction cost. It is doing so by calling in Deferred Street Improvement Agreements.
According to Half Moon Bay Municipal Code, the city requires street frontage improvements when new homes get a building permit. Alternatively, rather than pay immediately, property owners can defer the payment down the road. City staff says, over the last several years, they’ve focused on requiring the construction of frontage improvements right away rather than deferring them.
After the Planning Commission granted a Coastal Development Permit for the current project in February, the city sent a notice asking residents to speak their minds when the City Council addressed this at their Feb. 15 meeting. That item didn’t come up until after 11 p.m. however. Staff said they were still working on a methodology to calculate costs for each parcel with alternatives for installment payment plans. In February, the project was only about 65 percent designed and hadn’t gone to bid, so the final price for the project, and the deferments, weren’t known.
The City Council is scheduled to discuss the project and the payment plans on July 19, including more specific figures. City staff say over the course of the last four decades, the city has allowed approximately 280 individual property owners to defer construction of street improvements along the front of their property when the homes were built. That represents millions of dollars of potential improvements.
The 21 Poplar Street parcels, one of which is a duplex with a single agreement for both lots, have agreements that were signed between 1976 to 2000. Some of the affected properties are adjacent while others stand alone. At the February meeting, staff conservatively estimated that the agreements would mean residents could provide up to $250,000 toward the project cost. Split equally 21 ways, that would be $11,904 per parcel.
Martha Higdon, who moved to Poplar Street in 2010, inherited her deferred agreement, even though she said her house was built in 1908, long before the city’s concept of Deferred Street Improvement Agreements. She said she’s worried about being able to afford the proposed costs in addition to property taxes.
“It’s been such a shock for me because I bought this house to retire in,” she said.
The crux of the issue is who should be responsible for a public works project. Half Moon Bay’s Public Works Director John Doughty noted in an email to the Review that it might not be seen as fair that residents across the city pay for street improvements in front of properties that have deferred payments. Higdon views the issues the opposite way. With Poplar Street as a public right of way, development should be more of a community-wide effort, she said.
“It’s a big issue,” Higdon said. “Just because we all live on Poplar Street, I don’t think we should all pay, privately, for what the public is benefiting from.”
I don't live on Poplar, but this doesn't seen right to me. Before charging them they should be allowed to vote on all of these grand (expensive) plans. Maybe they should use the parking fees from Poplar Beach to pay for this?
