A few hundred mourners gathered at the Cabrillo Event Center in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 31 to remember the victims of the mass shooting a week earlier. Sitting in the crowd were speakers of Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and English. Everyone in attendance spoke the common language of grief.
As Rev. Jose Corral of Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay stepped up to the microphone for the naming of the victims, the room fell silent. Speaking slowly and clearly, Corral named the two Latino farmworkers who died: Jose Romero Perez and Marciano Martinez Jimenez. Next, interpreter Ho Wing Chui recited the names of the five Chinese farmworkers who were killed: Qi Zhong Cheng, Ye Tao Bing, Jing Zhi Lu, Zhi Shen Liu and Ai Xiang Zhang. All the names were spoken with the accent and cadence of the victims’ mother tongues.
The interfaith memorial, which was followed by a candlelit procession and a community meal at the I.D.E.S. Hall, featured talks by several local spiritual leaders. In order to overcome any language barriers, headsets were handed out and live translations into Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish were provided. Speakers’ messages frequently returned to forgiveness, hope and healing. The Venerable Zhiyun Cai from Stanford University’s Spiritual Care Team encouraged people to remain peaceful.
“Men at their births are naturally good,” she said. “We pray for everyone to continue to keep their natural good, to be free from anger and hatred, to know that we are part of an interconnected web of life.”
In his remarks, Julio Escobar from the Archdiocese of San Francisco Restorative Justice Ministry included a tribute to all the helpers in the community.
“We pray that God may empower all doctors, nurses, therapists, counselors and law enforcement who come in contact with people victimized by all kinds of abuse and harm,” he said.
Susy Perkins, who represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, invited people to get curious about the victims’ lives as immigrants.
“What did they hope for in the United States?” said Perkins. “Did they ever feel at home? Who did they miss and who was missing them? Was it sometimes hard for them to sleep in a faraway place? What were their dreams?”
The Coastside Interfaith Choir performed several songs, including “Lord, Listen to Your Children Praying,” a gospel hymn by composer Ken Medema. The refrain asks for assistance and strength in times of need: “Lord, listen to your children praying / Lord, send your spirit in this place / Lord, listen to your children praying / Send us love, send us power, send us grace.”
Several elected officials who spoke at the memorial called attention to the substandard living conditions of many farmworkers on the coast and pledged to make improvements.
“A tragedy like this compels us to do everything in our power to strengthen the safety net for those who are vulnerable and invisible in our communities,” said Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly, herself the daughter of Chinese immigrants and a member of the San Mateo County Harbor Commission. “The state has invested millions of dollars in farmworker housing, mental health care and victim services, and I am here to assure you that we will continue to prioritize resources to address the profound needs that we’ve seen here.”
More concretely, Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the Coastside, assured farmworkers in the audience who have been displaced in the wake of the violence that they will be able to lodge in subsidized hotels until suitable permanent housing is available, a promise that prompted spontaneous applause from the audience.
Kiraly emphasized that people grieve differently, and that culture often shapes the way they mourn. “We need to recognize that just because some of the Asian community residents and community members aren’t here doesn’t mean they don’t have the grief and the sorrow that we’re all experiencing here today,” she said.
In his closing remarks, Escobar mentioned something a lot of people may prefer to forget.
“Most people don’t like to hear the statistics of gun violence,” he said. “But once again, in the United States, 20,000 people die a year — that’s about 55 people a day. Two thousand people die in California and over 365 die in the Bay Area. And so, we go forward now knowing that the violence starts with us, but also peace begins with us.”
