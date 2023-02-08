candlelit procession

A somber candlelit procession brought Coastsiders in mourning to the I.D.E.S. Hall on the night of Jan. 31. People from different faiths and lifestyles shared food and time together.

A few hundred mourners gathered at the Cabrillo Event Center in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 31 to remember the victims of the mass shooting a week earlier. Sitting in the crowd were speakers of Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and English. Everyone in attendance spoke the common language of grief.

As Rev. Jose Corral of Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay stepped up to the microphone for the naming of the victims, the room fell silent. Speaking slowly and clearly, Corral named the two Latino farmworkers who died: Jose Romero Perez and Marciano Martinez Jimenez. Next, interpreter Ho Wing Chui recited the names of the five Chinese farmworkers who were killed: Qi Zhong Cheng, Ye Tao Bing, Jing Zhi Lu, Zhi Shen Liu and Ai Xiang Zhang. All the names were spoken with the accent and cadence of the victims’ mother tongues.

