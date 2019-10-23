Hundreds of people attended the Half Moon Bay City Council meeting last week, donning lapel pins made of foliage and holding signs saying “Save Dunes Beach.” While a proposed project at the site was not on the agenda, they had come to voice their opposition to the development.
“The size of this project is vastly out of scale for our community,” Half Moon Bay resident Wendi Shafir told the council. “The values of this community include its natural beauty, deep love of the Coastal Trail, and this development is counter to all those values.”
Developer Steve Weed submitted his proposal last month. The project, still in conceptual stages, includes a 212-room hotel, a conference meeting space of about 15,000 square feet, a parking garage, general store, agricultural space, an RV park and campground, and a hostel.
The project would sit on approximately 47 acres situated on agricultural land near the Frenchmans Creek neighborhood.
Community Development Director Jill Ekas cautioned those in attendance the process for the applicant is lengthy.
“This is a complex application and our staff is reviewing to see if the application is complete,” Ekas said.
As part of the application, Weed is requesting consideration of an amendment to the city’s certified Local Coastal Program and seeking a Coastal Development Permit and Tentative Subdivision Map. The project will require an Environmental Impact Report to assess the potential impacts of the proposed development.
The project application can be accessed on the city’s website, half-moon-bay.ca.us, and it’s also available at City Hall, Monday through Friday.
The City Council met at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Mayor Harvey Rarback, Councilmen Robert Brownstone and Adam Eisen, and Councilwomen Debbie Ruddock and Deborah Penrose were in attendance. The council:
Announced the city will host a Community Benefits Fair at Half Moon Bay Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The event is open to the public but specifically aimed at employees who work or were previously employed by Bay City Flower Co., which recently closed its doors. Dinner and childcare will be provided.
Recognized Thomas Freedman’s Eagle Scout project. In August, Freedman started construction on an enclosure for a sandbag filling station to be used during emergencies. The enclosure is located at the Train Depot site and will be stocked and maintained by
city staff.
