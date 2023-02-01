Coming together

Community members hold their hands out to the families and friends of the victims at the interfaith memorial service on Wednesday. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

A few hundred mourners gathered at the Cabrillo Event Center in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday to remember the victims of the mass shooting on Jan. 23. Sitting in the crowd were speakers of Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish and English. Everyone in attendance spoke the common language of grief.

As Rev. Jose Corral of Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay stepped up to the microphone for the naming of the victims, the room fell silent. Speaking slowly and clearly, Corral named the two Latino farmworkers who died: Jose Romero Perez and Marciano Martinez Jimenez. Next, interpreter Ho Wing Chui recited the names of the five Chinese farmworkers who were killed: Qi Zhong Cheng, Ye Tao Bing, Jing Zhi Lu, Zhi Shen Liu and Ai Xiang Zhang. All the names were spoken with the accent and cadence of the victims’ mother tongues.

Words of healing

The Rev. Lisa Warner-Carey of Community United Methodist Church speaks at the interfaith memorial on Wednesday. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review
Coming together

Scenes from the candle-lit procession honoring the victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories