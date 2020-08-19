Overnight, Pescadero High School became the point of information and connection for Loma Mar and nearby residents evacuating the nearby fire zone. Although the gym was not open to shelter residents because of COVID-19 restrictions, food, bathrooms, water and information were available to anyone in need.
After the shelter opened at 10 p.m., staff from Puente de la Costa Sur were onsite all night giving out information and sending residents to hotel rooms to the north in Half Moon Bay. The American Red Cross was also on the scene with aid last night, but began working from afar by the morning. The Red Cross was receiving hotel requests by text and phone call from Puente staff. Residents awaiting hotel rooms have been asked to stay in their cars in the parking lot so as to not congregate.
Puente staff member Dalia Huerta said around 60 families arrived and were redirected to hotel rooms at the Oceano Hotel and Spa and the Quality Inn in Half Moon Bay.
On Wednesday morning, just a handful of people were left waiting onsite in their cars, having slept there overnight awaiting redirection to a Redwood City hotel room after the Half Moon Bay hotels filled up.
Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera said, while everything else at the shelter was running smoothly, the response to connect to the hotels has been slow.
“That part is hard,” Mancera said. “Yesterday, people were a little desperate.”
Mancera said the influx of residents seeking shelter last night was steady, with hotel referrals happening all the way until 4 a.m.
This morning, many Loma Mar and neighboring residents are stopping by for information about the fire or about neighbors and loved ones.
At the foot of Pescadero Creek Road, trailers were ready to help transport residents’ animals. Puente Chair Mark Velligan said they’ve helped move hundreds of horses, pigs, cows, goats and chickens northward near Moss Beach where they will wait out the evacuation. Velligan said other residents brought their cats and dogs to the shelter last night.
Velligan said the scene from the hills felt unpredictable, with the wind swirling and shifting the smoke. At times, ash rained down overhead.
La Honda resident and CERT member Deborah Rosas was working the front entrance outside Pescadero High School’s gym Wednesday morning. She said most people she’s talked to have come by for information, which she is posting on a whiteboard front and center.
The Puente staff also have a list of who has come by and their addresses to let their neighbors and family know they’re OK.
“That’s been giving people peace of mind,” Rosas said.
Loma Mar resident Joanne Parsons spent the night in her car. She said she’s grateful she remembered to grab a pillow and blanket before fleeing her house.
Parsons said she recently took in a stray cat, and made the hard decision to leave him at home. She thinks his odds of survival are better where there’s ample food and shade, but the decision wasn’t easy.
“That’s what I’ve been worried about all night,” Parsons said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”
Parsons said she and her neighbors all begin packing immediately when they heard the news of the evacuations. She got an email from the Loma Mar fire station, and had her important house documents ready to grab. But after the initial panic of piling belongings into her car, the rest of the night was uneventful, as she waited for direction on where to go, watching the full high school parking lot become more and more deserted.
Parsons said she’d rather not go all the way to Redwood City for a hotel room, but will take what she can get. Parsons has lived in Loma Mar since 1977, and said while fire preparedness has always been on her mind, she’s never had to put any plans into action.
“This is a first for all of us in the area,” Parsons said.
