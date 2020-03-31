When Half Moon Bay resident Helmut Schneyder got a call from his son Jens saying he was in trouble, he didn’t think twice. Jens needed tens of thousands of dollars to get bailed out of jail after a hit-and-run, but he didn’t want anyone finding out.
Schneyder sent the money.
But it wasn’t actually his son calling. Rather, 86-year-old Schneyder had fallen victim to a common senior scam and lost his life savings of $40,000. Now, Schneyder says he can no longer afford a car and will have to sell his house.
According to Nicole Fernandez, training and outreach specialist for the county’s Elder and Dependent Adult Protection Team, senior scams like this one are a growing problem — and that was true even before older adults experienced new fears and unusual situations related to the spread of coronavirus. Fernandez said, as the senior population continues to expand, so too will the exploitation of older people. Scams include the common “grandparent scam,” which Schneyder encountered, or the “sweetheart scam,” in which scammers use online dating to woo their victims and then ask for large sums of money for an emergency.
“As you get older, you sort of lose the ability to distinguish what is a scam and what is not,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez said the county aging services office works closely with victims of scams or other elder abuse on education and prevention. She said they offer a confidential 24-hour hotline for people who are experiencing elder abuse or think they might be a victim of fraud. She said EDAPT is unique in that it’s a team entirely dedicated to combating scams and works directly with senior groups and law enforcement on prevention and reporting.
“We actually have a focused team here to work on scam protection and scam prevention,” Fernandez said.
Schneyder said that when the scammer called, he had just gotten a root canal and was in pain and distracted.
“I was not really with it,” Schneyder said. “My thinking was a little bit disturbed.”
Schneyder said he filed a police report immediately after the incident and sent a letter to the bank asking to be reimbursed. He thinks Wells Fargo was negligent, because although the bank called twice to confirm he wanted to send the money, bank employees never indicated to him that it could be fraud.
“My biggest gripe is with Wells Fargo bank,” Schneyder said. “I was in shock and they, in my opinion, were not really on alert or interested in protecting me.”
Rosemerry Blankswade, public information officer and a detective at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said solving these types of cases typically takes time. Getting information from banks and tracking down international scammers can take months or even years, but Blankswade said many of the cases are solved eventually. In Schneyder’s case, the county has already made some progress.
On March 18, Schneyder appeared in court hoping they had caught the fraudster, but the suspect claimed to have been hired only to set up the wire transfer, and said he was not the person who called Schneyder or received the bulk of the money. He was sentenced to a few months in jail as the county continues to look for the ringleaders of the operation.
Wells Fargo media contact Edith Robles declined to provide any information about Schneyder’s case, but pointed to educational resources the bank provides to protect people against fraud, and research on the growing threat of elder financial abuse.
“We encourage anyone receiving an email with payment instructions for a wire to contact the intended beneficiary to confirm the email came from them and contains the correct account number into which the funds should be deposited,” Edith wrote.
Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandi Winter said the center offers education and resources to combat elder fraud, and that Care Manager Tracy Gould has been working extensively with Schneyder to help him navigate the legal process and communicate with adult protective services, the Sheriff’s Office and Wells Fargo.
Winter said that, at first, Schneyder didn’t want to go public with his story because he was so hurt by the scam. But now speaking out has become important to him.
“It’s a public issue,” Schneyder said. “I never thought it would happen to me.”
