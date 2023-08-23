Elected officials from all levels of government sent a letter to Gov. Newsom last week urging him to direct state agencies to reevaluate whether the Coastside should receive prioritized funding from the California Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative. The letter emphasizes that the lack of infrastructure on the coast puts many underserved communities at risk of losing communications during emergencies.

The letter is signed by U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblyman Marc Berman, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose, Cabrillo Unified School Board President Sophia Layne, and by Gregg Dieguez and Patrick Horn, who chair advisory councils in the Midcoast and Pescadero respectively. It expresses their “concerns about the recent decision to exclude most of San Mateo County Coastside from Phase 1” of the broadband initiative.

(2) comments

bigdaddah

anyone in hmb can purchase high speed internet service from ATT for $60/month.

i fail to understand why a multimillion $

initiave is needed. the fiber optic cabling is already in the ground.

Bisonjill

High speed AT&T internet is not available to all Coastside addresses yet.

