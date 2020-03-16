Coastsiders awoke to a Monday unlike any other as local schools shut their doors, many opted to stay at home and businesses of every type grappled with an uncertain future. It may get worse today. The latest.
Across the world, governments and ordinary citizens came to grips with the mounting toll of COVID-19. California reported 355 positive cases and six deaths, so far. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked bars and nightclubs to close and suggested that all seniors isolate themselves indoors.
Then, on Monday morning, multiple published reports suggested that many Bay Area counties would be asked to “shelter in place.” That could mean that most businesses would close and people would be ordered to stay indoors. The Los Angeles Times reported that trips to the grocery and other essential travel would be allowed. Others reported the news would be spelled out at 1 p.m.
Today is the first day without public school on the coast. Staff and faculty at both La Honda-Pescadero Unified and Cabrillo Unified school districts met to plan the remainder of the school year. Both are closed until at least April 3 and the week following is spring break. Whether classes resume after that remains anyone’s guess.
For the latest check @hmbreview on Twitter. The Review will continue to send out breaking news alerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
To keep things in perspective, here is an illuminating graphic of relative death tolls from pandemics throughout the ages:
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/
The Bubonic Plague ("Bring out your dead!")* killed 200 million; up to half Europe's population. Smallpox killed 56 million or so. The Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 killed up to 50 million. The Swine flu virus of 2009-2010 killed 200K. So far the WuFlu virus, or COVID-19, has killed 6.5K people and counting.
It's good our federal and local governments are taking serious measures this time around.
* interesting piece on measures taken during the Bubonic Plague, or Black Death:
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-of-pandemics-deadliest/
Flubbed the link. Here it is-
http://broughttolife.sciencemuseum.org.uk/broughttolife/themes/publichealth/blackdeath
"Venice became the first to formalise such protective actions against plague, closing the city’s waters to suspect vessels, and subjecting travellers and legitimate ships to 30 days’ isolation. This period was extended to 40 days some years later - hence the term quarantine."
Here is the actual order, which appears to carry legal
criminal teeth to it:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mercurynews.com/2020/03/16/read-shelter-in-place-order-from-six-bay-area-counties/amp/
Laws or no, holding a church service is wildly irresponsible. I think science would tell us religion is a non-essential part of our lives.
Science would seem to require I fend for myself and horde as much as I can. Faith gives me a reason to fend for others.
I believe the local pubs were open the night before. Anybody that shopped at Safeway this weekend has more to worry about than those who attended a spiritual gathering.
I find it odd though that Our Lady of the Pillar was holding mass yesterday...well over 50 people in that building. I got photos. I guess Church is exempt from Science and law? In this issue lies one of the largest true 'pandemics' that we've ever seen. Faith has surpassed science: sad.
Photos?
For many of us, faith is very important. this snide attack on spiritual folks is symptomatic of something.
"I guess Church is exempt from Science and law?"
Not sure what is meant by being exempt from Science as that is impossible. There was no law as of yesterday regarding spiritual services. Stop trying to gin up anger against your neighbors.
Amen
I was very surprised to read that, per the SMCGOV.org website FAQ on the new order, Church services are against the law starting at 12:01am.
The faq for “May I go to church...” reads:
“ No. Places of worship have not been exempted as essential activities under the order. Places of worship can still provide services listed in the order as essential such as food banks and funerals.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.