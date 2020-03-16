  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

Coastsiders awoke to a Monday unlike any other as local schools shut their doors, many opted to stay at home and businesses of every type grappled with an uncertain future. It may get worse today. The latest.

Across the world, governments and ordinary citizens came to grips with the mounting toll of COVID-19. California reported 355 positive cases and six deaths, so far. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked bars and nightclubs to close and suggested that all seniors isolate themselves indoors.

Then, on Monday morning, multiple published reports suggested that many Bay Area counties would be asked to “shelter in place.” That could mean that most businesses would close and people would be ordered to stay indoors. The Los Angeles Times reported that trips to the grocery and other essential travel would be allowed. Others reported the news would be spelled out at 1 p.m.

Today is the first day without public school on the coast. Staff and faculty at both La Honda-Pescadero Unified and Cabrillo Unified school districts met to plan the remainder of the school year. Both are closed until at least April 3 and the week following is spring break. Whether classes resume after that remains anyone’s guess.

For the latest check @hmbreview on Twitter. The Review will continue to send out breaking news alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments