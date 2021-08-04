The San Mateo County Harbor District is looking to make repairs on Johnson Pier, but because of limited finances and a prolonged grant process, it’s unclear when those repairs will be completed.
A facilities report from GHP, a multinational technical consulting firm, published in May assessed the condition of Pillar Point Harbor and updated guidance on the area from a 2014 report. Overall, GHP said Johnson Pier was in “good” condition but noted some key issues.
Several concrete support beams underneath Johnson Pier were said to be in “poor” condition due to the stress of excessive loading and are in need of repair within five to 10 years. The report noted damage near the end of the pier by the fish buyers building, and it’s suspected that the continued stacking of boxes and loading from forklifts and trucks appears to “have caused several of the reinforced concrete deck support beams to show signs of overstressing.”
Additionally, the report identified the fuel dock in “serious condition,” with a worn and uneven freeboard, the area between the waterline and upper edge of the deck, possibly from a loss of foam flotation, and indicated it should be replaced in two to five years. The report also highlighted that the pier’s wooden docks range from “poor” to “serious” condition and need to be replaced within 10 years. This is primarily due to the age of the docks, as they were originally constructed in 1985. The report estimated total repairs would cost $16 million.
Jim Pruett, the Harbor District’s general manager, said the district has already taken steps to address the overstressing issues. Per the report’s recommendation, it hired a contractor to examine the extent of the damaged beams. Last year it sleeved certain wooden pilings underneath the pier with concrete.
As part of the Johnson Pier Terminus Operational and Safety Plan, trucks aren’t allowed to park parallel to each other, pass each other, or go to the end of the Johnson Pier. Now, trucks are supposed to unload next to the H-Dock, instead of at the end of the pier, Pruett said. The pier will be closed for parking when semi-trucks are on it unless allowed by the harbormaster. The district plans to expand the fuel dock and replace the commercial and recreational docks, which are more than 30 years old.
Because the district has already prioritized certain development in its budget, the repairs at Johnson Pier can only be done when funds become available. The district is pursuing grants to repair portions of the pier, but it hasn’t been successful yet. Pruett said many government grants and permit reviews have been delayed across the board because of staffing issues at grantor agencies. While Johnson Pier remains a priority, Pruett said there is only so much the district can do when it doesn’t have the funds for it.
“When the project’s shovel-ready, there’s a better chance of getting it funded, and that’s what we’re working toward,” Pruett said.
The district thought it would see a 3.5 percent decrease in revenues this fiscal year because of the pandemic. Instead, it’s on pace to see a less than 1 percent decrease. The district’s $12.8 million in revenues outpaces its $9.3 million expenditures, giving just over $3 million to the Working Capital Balance this year.
The Harbor District’s estimated costs for Capital Improvement Projects over the next five years are $19 million. It started the year with $18.7 million to fund the projects, and it’s expected to receive an additional $7.9 million over the next five years from revenues expected to exceed expenditures. Its capital expenses this year are just over $9.1 million, with $1.1 million for grants.
The top five capital projects budgeted for this fiscal year include bathroom renovation at Ketch Joanne, restroom and greenspace improvements for the incoming RV park, an Oyster Point Marina dock survey and replacement, and the Surfer’s Beach restoration plan to dredge Pillar Point Harbor. The district’s budget states that many of the projects in the CIP don’t yet have identified funding.
“Johnson Pier is a top priority,” Pruett said. “But it’s a top priority when we get that funding. We just don’t have that funding.”
(1) comment
Another hard hitting and though provoking investigative piece done by the HMB Review and its intrepid reporting staff. Mr. Howell had to have waded though pages and pages of boring reports in order to stumble across this one.
But he missed a few things. In another report it was revealed that the Harbor District had to stop paying the consultants who were in charge of grant funding. The reason the district has little money is that it subsidizes operations of another city.
Another is Virginia Chang Kiraly. She thought there was 7 million in the bank ready to be spend on Johnson Peer. Even though she was the treasure when she people that there was 7 million dollars in the bank, ready to go. Budget choices and priorities were decided upon based in part on this bit of disinformation.
For example, even thought Johnson Pier is about to do a Surfside, Florida condo collapse, VCK, Tom, and Nancy, along with the SSF representative, voted to buy a new office building. Tom Mattusch dreams of building a 40K sq. foot shopping center at Oyster Point. And Virginia has bought votes for her dream of being supervisor with a 6 million dollar gift to SSF for their failing marina.
Unless something changes, the pier and the fuel dock will not be fixed until they fall down. A common strategy employed by the maintainers of Coastside infrastructure.
Good job Clay and August. Glad to know somebody is paying attention to the details.
