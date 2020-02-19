Inadequate funding and a lack of financial coordination have led the Cabrillo Unified School District to its current fiscal crisis, according to a report compiled by state education experts.
The report was unveiled at Cabrillo Unified School District’s school board meeting last week. As a result of the district’s $2.6 million budget deficit, the county mandated that a California Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team compile a report based on interviews and investigations into the district’s budget process. FCMAT Chief Analyst John Von Flue presented the report at the school board meeting.
On a scale from zero to 100 percent, with higher scores indicating higher risk, the district scored 38.7 percent. That is the higher end of the “moderate risk” category. According to Von Flue, the higher score reflects some large, systemic problems that led to the district’s financial problems.
The first problem identified is simply a lack of money coming into the district. As declining enrollment continues and the costs of public education rise, it’s a losing calculation for school funding.
Von Flue warned that because the parcel tax is static, the $1.6 million it creates is not sufficient to solve budget problems, and McPhetridge agreed.
While he understands the political calculus that led to advocating for the flat $150 per parcel per year tax, McPhetridge would rather see a tax implemented that is proportional to the developed square footage on a parcel. That way, wealthier residents would pay more and businesses, which profit off tourism, would also contribute proportionally.
“That, for me and many of my counterparts, feels like a more progressive ask of the community,” McPhetridge said. “It may not be popular, but I think if the community really wants more compensation for educators and district employees, and services for kids, you would have to have a bigger parcel tax.”
Another area of concern that Von Flue identified was staff compensation. As Cabrillo teachers unions are negotiating for higher pay, FCMAT found that, for the 2017-18 school year, the district spent 90 percent, as compared to the state average 87 percent, on employee compensation. McPhetridge said that percentage includes employee salaries, benefits and pensions.
But McPhetridge doesn’t view that statistic as meaning the district needs to pay its employees less. Rather, he says, it highlights a problem that’s been eating away at district budgets and preventing them from paying teachers a living wage.
“I would say that number is that high because of the Public Employee Pension Reform Act of 2013,” McPhetridge said. “When the (act) came into place, all of a sudden, what had long been an agreement — a promise by the state to pay public workers a state pension for their work — then became an obligation of the worker and the organization.”
He said it has affected all sorts of government institutions that don’t have enough money to fulfill state-mandated costs.
“That’s why we’re in the budget crisis,” McPhetridge said. “I pin this almost entirely on the increased costs and mandates that are unfunded by the state.”
Finally, Von Flue noted high staff turnover that has led to shifting responsibilities and a loss of institutional knowledge. As a result, the report docks points off the district’s score for a lack of formalized processes for budget development, its minimal training and coordination among staff and the absence of reporting mechanisms to the board.
McPhetridge said some of that work — like the creation of a financial advisory committee, which proposed the $2.6 million in cuts — was set in motion by the former chief business officer, but that because of the staff changes, the report failed to capture it. He said the board has plans to reconvene the committee and work with the new CBO, Jesus Contreras, to improve these systems, among many other planned budget check-ins.
The board also approved layoffs at the meeting, and McPhetridge said pink slips will be handed out in March when the budget numbers are solidified. He said that because of transfers and retirements, he expects far fewer people will be laid off than are on the approved list.
Von Flue said the district should continue to work with FCMAT and use the report as a roadmap toward improving its efficiency and reducing costs to become solvent again. The good news, Von Flue said, is that the district and community acknowledge the problem and are working hard to fix it.
“I see support from the community,” Von Flue said. “I saw it with the passing of the parcel tax. Those things are refreshing from my standpoint, that the community is aware and you are aware, and there is action being taken to address those issues.”
