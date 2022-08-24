Parts of Half Moon Bay’s Miramontes Point, the Coastal Trail, as well as smaller sections of the Half Moon Bay Golf Links and Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, are at risk from sea level rise and will be damaged within the next 80 years if not moved, according to a new environmental study. 

The Miramontes Point Sea Level Vulnerability Assessment, prepared by Integral Consulting was discussed last week by the Half Moon Bay City Council. The consultant estimated bluff erosion in 10-year incitements along the 1-mile stretch in the southern boundary of the city and mapped what infrastructure could be impacted by 2040, 2070, and 2100.

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(7) comments

John Gruver
John Gruver

I do not feel sorry for the Ritz. A corporation that knew better when they built their money-makers.

I definitely feel sorry for homeowners who bought their little piece of heaven on earth only to find that it'll soon be gone.

Report Add Reply
John Gruver
John Gruver

[ohmy]

Erosion of the cliffs on the San Mateo coast? Who'da thunk?

I am shocked! Shocked, I say.

Anywhere there is no riprap erosion will take away any building on the coast eventually. And in places where there is riprap, where the riprap ends erosion is catalyzed (e.g., Nevada Ave in Moss Beach).

If there were no coastal erosion I'd be living in a home on the Moss Beach bluffs.

Report Add Reply
Don Pettengill

78" sea level rise in 78 years? That's 1" per year. Current sea level rise is 0.14"/year. This report relies on yet more of the apocalyptic forecasts of climate models, which have so far proven 100% wrong; nothing close to to their worst case has ever been seen, and their "expecteds" are also way too high - where "too high" means that, years down the road when we can measure what actually happened - the model numbers were way too high. North pole ice free today? I don't think so.

There is no "climate emergency". There is "climate panic" which is spread by the alarmistas, who particularly like "true doom in 100 years" because who today can falsify that - and the culprits will be long dead before they are proven wrong. The climate modeling faux scientists have made endless predictions of doom in the past, all so far laughably wrong, but media - whose motto is "if it bleeds, it leads" - continue to report the same old stuff while never mentioning all the past predictions which appear now idiotic (wonderful example - on population and food - Ehrlich's starvation apocalypse, which never happened. He is still well received - being wrong seems irrelevant). Perversely, so called "green" policies which are cutting fossil fuel output, are also reducing the supply of fertilizer (for which natural gas is a feedstock) - which will lead to famines world-wide. Starve the people today, but it's all in a good cause - keep your feet dry in 100 years! What a monstrous scam.

Report Add Reply
John Gruver
John Gruver

Climate change deniers are in the same boat as we who definitely agree with science and realize that human endeavors have done, and continue to do, catastrophic damage to the earth on which we abide.

If you need proof, just wait. Better yet, move to the South or the Midwest, or the Southwest, or the South Pacific, or the Arctic, or Canada, or Scandinavia, or Russia, or Alaska... oh, wait! Don't move, it's already evident here. Look out your window.

Report Add Reply
Ossk8r

Got it John, Corporations , Orange Man bad , while you type on a device made by slave labor in China! Hypocrat obviously.

Report Add Reply
August West

The City cannot even manage to keep one set of stairs at Surfer's Beach from eroding away.

This is so comical and a complete waste of time and money. Par for the course for HMB. Pun intended.

Report Add Reply
John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

The City did not install the stairs and everybody knew when they were installed that they were bogus.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories