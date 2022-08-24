Parts of Half Moon Bay’s Miramontes Point, the Coastal Trail, as well as smaller sections of the Half Moon Bay Golf Links and Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, are at risk from sea level rise and will be damaged within the next 80 years if not moved, according to a new environmental study.
The Miramontes Point Sea Level Vulnerability Assessment, prepared by Integral Consulting was discussed last week by the Half Moon Bay City Council. The consultant estimated bluff erosion in 10-year incitements along the 1-mile stretch in the southern boundary of the city and mapped what infrastructure could be impacted by 2040, 2070, and 2100.
Researchers projected that the sea level could increase by 0.9 feet, 3.1 feet, and 6.5 feet, on average, in those respective years. There are some erosion hotspots like Three Rocks Beach, which is eroding at a rate of a half-foot per year and parts of Manhattan Beach (0.6 feet per year) that bump the average.
According to the report, over the next 18 years, the Coastal Trail near the Ocean Course 18th green and fairway will be at risk, and there are six areas of concern in the southern section near the Ocean Course 16th hole fairway. That is where sea caves will have to be monitored. Currently, the stairway at Cañada Verde Creek is vulnerable and may require relocation according to the report.
In the midterm, from 2040-2070, the Coastal Trail in front of the resort and Ocean Course 18th hole could be damaged. And 78 years down the road, about 1,500 square feet of the Ritz-Carlton, 14 acres of golf courses and more than 1,400 feet or 0.27 miles of the Coastal Trail will be at risk due to severe erosion.
While Coastsiders have reason for concern about coastal erosion generally, there is particular reason for Half Moon Bay residents to worry about the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.
The taxes paid by the Ritz-Carlton and golf courses are a large chunk of the city’s yearly revenue. The report stated that with the higher Transient Occupancy Tax rate of 15 percent as of July 2022, the city would get around $5 million in TOT from the Ritz-Carlton per year. This is more than half of all the forecasted TOT revenue of $8.752 million for fiscal year 2022-23. The total estimated value of fees and taxes paid by the hotel and golf course is estimated to be around $8 million per year.
While many Coastsiders may not frequent the high-end hotel, they do use the Coastal Trail, and it will need work to sustain it.
“The Coastal Trail is really the key public amenity we’re going to be concerned about over time,” said David Revell, a geomorphologist who studied the coast’s erosion.
The report indicated that replacing segments of Coastal Trail cost around $215,000, with more than $544,000 in parcel value lost in the next 78 years. Dave Anning, a resource economist, said it wasn’t possible to know how badly the erosion could hurt the hotel’s business. The damage wouldn’t start until 2090, and would likely first hit the West/East Wing, which is mostly lobby and business space. By 2090, just 0.15 percent of the building would be impacted, causing $62,000 in damage. By 2100, the cost would be more than $213,000.
According to the city, the hotel employed 550 full-time staff in fiscal year 2021, representing 15.6 percent of the city’s employment. With occupancy rates hovering between 60 and 70 percent, annual room revenue is estimated to gross between $53.3 million and $33.3 million per year.
Integral staff noted part of the cliffs are being eroded from groundwater leakages, likely from irrigation on the golf course or Ocean Colony. But most of the erosion is happening from sea level rise, as the team used USGS data to determine how frequently and how high waves break onto the cliff.
“What we’ve seen over time is that the cliffs have steepened, this means the waves are causing more of the erosion than previously,” Revell said.
Bruce Russell, the CEO of Kenmark Real Estate Group, which manages the golf courses, said that he’s been working with the city on the plan. He had several comments and suggested changes to the report such as correcting dates, determining how erosion rates near the 18th green were inconsistent with on-the-ground experiences, and whether the runoff from the course was as impactful as the report suggested. He noted the company monitors the bluff-top areas of both courses regularly and had come up with preliminary plans for the next 20 to 80 years to redirect tee shots, move parts of the golf cart and plant native vegetation. In the long run, a few areas might require major relocation projects.
“Assessing the long-term impact of sea rise, climate change and bluff erosion is certainly an important endeavor, and we applaud the city in taking the lead and bringing these matters to the community’s attention,” Russell said.
The data in this report will help inform the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. The city began working on the guiding document in August 2019 to apply a two-pronged approach to reduce its carbon footprint and adopt strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.
“I think it’s a great report and it’s really important we have this information,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
Revell noted that many mitigation measures, such as rip-rap, seawalls, artificial reefs, and offshore breakwaters, would either be ineffective, too costly or could face environmental regulations. Cobble berms, large boulders that dissipate wave energy, could work but need to be installed in a high volume, he said.
The council agreed that more regular or annual monitoring of the bluff edge and sea caves and outreach needs to be done with stakeholders to determine the next action. Sustainability Analyst Veronika Vostinak said city staff are working with the Ritz-Carlton and Ocean Colony residents to document their information and fact-check erosion rates.
“I think we need to monitor the distances and those erosion hotspots and use those to tell us when we need to take action,” Revell said. ▪
I do not feel sorry for the Ritz. A corporation that knew better when they built their money-makers.
I definitely feel sorry for homeowners who bought their little piece of heaven on earth only to find that it'll soon be gone.
[ohmy]
Erosion of the cliffs on the San Mateo coast? Who'da thunk?
I am shocked! Shocked, I say.
Anywhere there is no riprap erosion will take away any building on the coast eventually. And in places where there is riprap, where the riprap ends erosion is catalyzed (e.g., Nevada Ave in Moss Beach).
If there were no coastal erosion I'd be living in a home on the Moss Beach bluffs.
78" sea level rise in 78 years? That's 1" per year. Current sea level rise is 0.14"/year. This report relies on yet more of the apocalyptic forecasts of climate models, which have so far proven 100% wrong; nothing close to to their worst case has ever been seen, and their "expecteds" are also way too high - where "too high" means that, years down the road when we can measure what actually happened - the model numbers were way too high. North pole ice free today? I don't think so.
There is no "climate emergency". There is "climate panic" which is spread by the alarmistas, who particularly like "true doom in 100 years" because who today can falsify that - and the culprits will be long dead before they are proven wrong. The climate modeling faux scientists have made endless predictions of doom in the past, all so far laughably wrong, but media - whose motto is "if it bleeds, it leads" - continue to report the same old stuff while never mentioning all the past predictions which appear now idiotic (wonderful example - on population and food - Ehrlich's starvation apocalypse, which never happened. He is still well received - being wrong seems irrelevant). Perversely, so called "green" policies which are cutting fossil fuel output, are also reducing the supply of fertilizer (for which natural gas is a feedstock) - which will lead to famines world-wide. Starve the people today, but it's all in a good cause - keep your feet dry in 100 years! What a monstrous scam.
Climate change deniers are in the same boat as we who definitely agree with science and realize that human endeavors have done, and continue to do, catastrophic damage to the earth on which we abide.
If you need proof, just wait. Better yet, move to the South or the Midwest, or the Southwest, or the South Pacific, or the Arctic, or Canada, or Scandinavia, or Russia, or Alaska... oh, wait! Don't move, it's already evident here. Look out your window.
Got it John, Corporations , Orange Man bad , while you type on a device made by slave labor in China! Hypocrat obviously.
The City cannot even manage to keep one set of stairs at Surfer's Beach from eroding away.
This is so comical and a complete waste of time and money. Par for the course for HMB. Pun intended.
The City did not install the stairs and everybody knew when they were installed that they were bogus.
