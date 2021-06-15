Coastside seniors kicked off the first day of California’s near-total reopening with a barbecue feast on Tuesday, as people shed their masks and gathered to celebrate the end of most pandemic-related restrictions.
Senior Coastsiders Program Manager Hope Atmore said after sending out invitations to the event just last week, more than 250 people responded saying they planned to come on Tuesday.
“We were only expecting around 50, but I guess people really are excited to come out,” Atmore said.
The celebration featured live jazz music from a trio of local high school performers and a barbecue in the Sea Crest parking lot. Additional food was donated from La Costanera by Zizi Potoukian in honor of her mother Vartuhi Hovaghimian.
Starting Tuesday, across the state, mask mandates and business restrictions have been lifted in most cases. Although Senior Coastsiders won’t officially reopen until July 7, At-more said the June 15 lifting of restrictions felt like the best time to welcome back the lo-cal senior community.
Miramar residents Catherine and Mike Conner, who volunteer at Senior Coastsiders, were there enjoying barbecue in the sun and the company of others in their community. They said they’re glad to be back out and supporting the coast through volunteering, do-nations and just being together for the first time in a long time.
Although the pair is relieved that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing and many re-strictions are now lifted, they say they’re not going to change too many of their habits in response to the state reopening because many people remain unvaccinated. When working with seniors or taking their dog for a walk, the couple plans to still mask up if near others.
“Because too many people are against vaccinations, you can't feel fully safe,” Catherine Conner said.
Gail Evenari works in marketing and communications at the senior center, and said she was using the event to show off the excitement of the local community to Helga Loewen-stein, who is visiting from Florida. But it was also an opportunity for them to celebrate the new rules as pandemic conditions have improved.
“I hope this makes people realize how important it is to get vaccinated,” Evenari said. “Everybody wants to be out enjoying the world again. It’s time to celebrate.”
