Not a hand was empty on Saturday as volunteers from Republic Services, Rebuilding Together Peninsula, the city of Half Moon Bay and even the nonprofit’s own clients worked to spiff up the Abundant Grace Coastside Worker headquarters on Kelly Avenue.
“We’re getting a lot of things done today,” said Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace, which supports locals facing homelessness.
The nonprofit began to revamp the property in October, working to install accessible bathrooms, new flooring, a washer and dryer and a central gathering area with a TV. On Saturday, with help from a $100,000 grant from Republic Services and support from contractor Rebuilding Together Peninsula, volunteers were working to revitalize the outdoor patio area of the property, installing farmstand frames for organizing produce, staining the fence and deck, and planting flowers along the outdoor courtyard. Next, the building’s kitchen is up for renovation to expand storage space and upgrade amenities.
DeBode said the main goal of the remodel is to make the center feel accessible and welcoming to all of their clients. Before moving into the space, which used to house the Senior Coastsiders Thrift Store, the nonprofit operated out of a van. DeBode said the new space gives clients a comfortable space to meet before heading out to work at Potrero Nuevo Farm or the Coastal Trail. There is now also on-site access to food, laundry and bathrooms should clients need them. Clients can also meet with case workers at the center or drop by DeBode’s office.
“It’s amazing they do so much in that small space,” said Travis Armstrong, general manager of Republic Services. “It’s just such a critical need.”
On Saturday, volunteers arrived as early as 7 a.m. to set up for a full day of work. Armstrong said that Republic Services chose the Half Moon Bay nonprofit for its grant as part of its mission to support the neighborhoods and communities it operates in.
“Employees want to be more involved in the community,” Armstrong said.
