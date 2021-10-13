On Monday, four-time Half Moon Bay Mayor Al Adreveno, who is now 98 years old, had a story to tell. It was of the first weigh-off in Half Moon Bay.
As Adreveno tells it, Frank Barnhill, at the time the mayor of Circleville, Ohio, was visiting Half Moon Bay when he saw the prolific local pumpkin-growing culture. He asked to see the Half Moon Bay mayor, who was Adreveno at the time.
They both claimed to be the pumpkin capital of the world, Adreveno said. That’s when the two towns decided to square off in the first weigh-off, hauling the largest gourds to their respective city halls for competition and calling in with the results. Even then, the county officiated the weigh-off to make it official. Adreveno said Half Moon Bay’s biggest pumpkin won by one pound.
“It all got started at my kitchen table,” Adreveno said.
On Monday, half a century later, Adreveno brought copies of a 1979 postcard from Circleville inviting Half Moon Bay leaders to the sixth annual weigh-off as well as photos with Circleville Mayor Frank Barnhill. The original winning pumpkin was 174 pounds.
Nowadays, the pumpkins are significantly bigger, most of the top competitors weighing in over one ton. But Half Moon Bay has continued its tradition ever since, attracting growers from across the state and country.
“Half Moon Bay has an influence on our world,” Adreveno said.
