Cary Smith

Pillar Point Deputy Harbormaster Cary Smith holding a salmon in 2019. This year the fishery has been closed due to historically low fish populations along the West Coast.

 Review file photo

Ocean salmon fishing has been canceled across California for both commercial and recreational users after authorities said past drought conditions have severely hurt salmon populations. The season was expected to start on April 1. Now, it’s likely regulators won’t open commercial or sport fishing off the California coast until April 2024. 

On March 10, the National Marine Fisheries Service decided to cancel the ocean salmon fishery that was scheduled to start next month from Oregon to the U.S.-Mexico border and run through May 15. On the same day, the Pacific Fishery Management Council presented three options for regulating operations from May 16, 2023, to May 15, 2024, none of which allows commercial and ocean salmon sport fishing. The council will meet in Foster City in the first week of April to select an option and finalize the closure. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

