Ocean salmon fishing has been canceled across California for both commercial and recreational users after authorities said past drought conditions have severely hurt salmon populations. The season was expected to start on April 1. Now, it’s likely regulators won’t open commercial or sport fishing off the California coast until April 2024.
On March 10, the National Marine Fisheries Service decided to cancel the ocean salmon fishery that was scheduled to start next month from Oregon to the U.S.-Mexico border and run through May 15. On the same day, the Pacific Fishery Management Council presented three options for regulating operations from May 16, 2023, to May 15, 2024, none of which allows commercial and ocean salmon sport fishing. The council will meet in Foster City in the first week of April to select an option and finalize the closure.
Officials say the cancellation is meant to protect Sacramento River fall chinook salmon, which returned inland in 2022 but in near-record-low numbers. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, scientists forecasted 169,767 Sacramento River fall chinook returning in 2023, “one of the lowest forecasts” since the current population counting method started in 2008, largely due to drought impacts. For context, more than 800,000 2002 fall-run chinook salmon were counted in the Central Valley in 2002, one of the more dramatic spikes in the last 50 years.
Fishery councils are also concerned about Klamath River fall chinook, which had 103,793 fish forecasted to come back, the second lowest population forecast since the current counting method began in 1997.
Scientists and state officials say the salmon population is struggling for a few reasons, primarily because of high-quality water upriver. When rivers are diverted for agriculture or population centers, the warm water remaining can result in low flows and high temperatures that can hurt young salmon and kill eggs. Though salmon populations vary depending on drought conditions and river flows, experts predict that this winter’s storms could be expected to help salmon numbers grow several years from now.
“The 2023 salmon season discussions have been
dominated by the severely low forecasts for both the Klamath and Sacramento River fall chinook stocks,” PFMC Executive Director Merrick Burden said in a statement. “The council
will need to deliberate on the best path forward in setting 2023 seasons with considerations for economic implications to the coastal communities and the low abundances of key salmon stocks and the need to ensure future generations of healthy salmon returns.”
This is the first time that salmon season has closed in California since 2009. This year’s closure comes after the CDFW hatched a plan in 2021 to dump more than 17 million salmon into San Francisco Bay following a drought in an attempt to save the dwindling population.
It’s possible the California Fish and Game Commission could approve an inland fishery season in rivers in the coming months.
Though there are always other fish in the sea, salmon is one of the more popular and valuable commodities on a fisherman's hook. The impacts of the closure could be devastating for the state and local fishing industry, which already had a rough crab season.
“It’s going to really hurt off-the-boat sales, and the three fish buyers will be
significantly impacted because they will not be offloading salmon from the fishing boats either,” San Mateo County Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said to the harbor board last week. He noted that one fish buyer on Johnson Pier asked for rent relief because of the lack of salmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.