Parking is free for 99 percent of all trips taken in the United States. That’s what metric economist Donald Shoup shared in his 2005 book, “The High Cost of Free Parking,” which urban planners now cite when calling for demand-sensitive parking fees as a solution to reducing traffic.
The logic is that with higher parking prices during peak demand, fewer people will choose to drive. And with some spots always available, no one will spend hours circling the block. Also, it reflects the fair cost of driving and may incentivize drivers to turn to a more sustainable mode instead.
The city of San Francisco is one success story. After its 2011 pilot, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency found the program improved parking availability, decreased emissions and reduced parking rates overall. As a result, it implemented the program citywide.
Could this be the cure for the Coastside’s traffic woes? Probably not.
As is true in many cases, San Mateo County and the city of Half Moon Bay are limited by what the California Coastal Commission might allow. City Community Development Director Jill Ekas said market-price parking is unlikely to be allowed on the Coastside, where charging more for desirable beachside spots at peak hours will likely be seen as restricting coastal access, a red flag for the commission.
Instead, city staff are in discussions with California State Parks to collaborate on a different solution.
Director of Public Works John Doughty is part of the city’s team pursuing a partnership with State Parks on a complementary and universal parking policy and strategy on the Coastside. He said discussions and planning with the state are forthcoming, but have been delayed until after the new year because of changes at State Parks and transitions due to the election.
The first major step, however, was implemented earlier this year when the city changed its pricing model at Poplar Beach to match the nearby state parking lots — at $10 per day for all cars and no special offers for residents.
“It seemed silly to operate in these silos,” Doughty said. “It makes a heck of a lot more sense to think big picture and leverage our collective interest and funds for grants.”
The strategy, Doughty said, is to improve the flow and even the distribution of cars among the many Coastside beaches and parking lots to make hectic weekends smoother for everyone — visitors and residents alike. He said oftentimes, Poplar Beach and Pillar Point Harbor lots might be overrun while hundreds of spaces at neighboring Venice Beach or Roosevelt Beach stand empty. One idea is to place variable message signs on Highway 1 alerting people to open parking spaces and telling drivers when lots are full.
“We see that as a big piece to the puzzle, trying to get folks to distribute throughout areas and not create bottlenecks, to distribute them away from neighborhoods,” Doughty said.
One way to do that, he said, would be to alert visitors about real-time parking availability at critical junctions. Then they could make smarter decisions about which lots and beaches to visit, and fewer cars would be angling toward the same spots at once.
“The intent is to look at the coastal parking pool as a whole — State Parks, the city’s, and other applicable facilities — and use technology to manage supply and demand by informing visitors about parking availability and cost along the Coastside,” Ekas wrote in an email to the Review.
While the program might create convenience and eliminate some bottlenecks, Doughty doesn’t have any fantasies that coordinated parking policies are the golden ticket to a traffic-free Coastside.
“People would call me a fool if I thought it would change congestion,” Doughty said. “It’s not going to change that significantly. That’s just the reality.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.