Coastsiders interested in wildfire suppression efforts have an opportunity to hear from officials from multiple agencies responsible for managing and protecting public parks this week.
In what’s believed to be an unprecedented meeting, representatives from Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Parks Department and the San Mateo Resource Conservation District will have an online meeting to discuss and get feedback on current and future wildfire fuel management projects on the Coastside.
Presenters and speakers include Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox and Capt. Austin Seely, San Mateo County Parks Department Assistant Director Hannah Ormshaw, and San Mateo Resource Conservation District Program Manager Sheena Sidhu.
Carla Schoof, a communications manager for the Parks Department, said the meeting will provide a comprehensive look at what’s being done now on the San Mateo County coast as well as future projects. Aside from detailing how each agency operates its wildfire mitigation efforts, she said the presentations will be valuable for homeowners who want to learn more about protecting their homes during fire season.
El Granada and Quarry Park have been the subject of many fire mitigation efforts in the last few years. The county Department of Public Works removed hundreds of eucalyptus trees in the El Granada medians last fall, a project that cost $500,000.
Much of the meeting will focus on the RCD and Parks Department’s fuel reduction efforts in Quarry Park, which is expected to continue this spring by removing 40 acres of undergrowth to create shaded fuel breaks as well as hazard trees on 100 acres. Overall, officials say the efforts at Quarry Park are meant to improve emergency access and escape routes, remove invasive species and bolster natural defenses should a wildfire arise.
Last year, the Resource Conservation District received a $1 million grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy for a 100-acre fire mitigation project in Quarry Park. The project adds fuel breaks by thinning vegetation within 100 feet of certain trails and cutting down trees within 200 feet of other trails.
The RCD said there are ecological benefits to this project because it involves removing non-native trees while still retaining native vegetation. In September, the Parks Department contracted crews to create nine acres of fuel break by removing eucalyptus, acacia, and cypress trees with diameters of 10 inches or less along part of Quarry Trail, Vista Point Trail and Mirada East Fire Road.
