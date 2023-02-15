It was the turn of the new year, and Californians’ prayers for rain were being answered. Ten times over. 

An atmospheric river, or a stream of air transporting water vapor, ferried moisture from the tropics of the Pacific Ocean to California. Residents in Pescadero sand-bagged their doors. More than 10 inches of rain fell in 10 days, flooding Pescadero Creek and carving mini streams that turned into floods. A portion of Stage Road collapsed. The power blinked out. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories