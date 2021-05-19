The Half Moon Bay City Council is currently accepting applications for a seven-member Redistricting Advisory Committee that will redraw the city’s new district election map based on 2020 Census data. Applicants can apply online at half-moon-bay.ca.us/787/Redistricting-Advisory-Committee from May 6-31.
Committee members must be at least 18 years old and Half Moon Bay residents, and cannot serve on the City Council or the Planning Commission for four years following the adoption of the map. The committee is expected to present two maps to the City Council, which will review and approve the final map. In addition to drawing maps with the National Demographers Corp., committee members will hold multiple public hearings, including before it begins the first draft.
— from staff reports
