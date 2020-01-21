As Cabrillo Unified School District officials run the numbers for next year’s budget, they are looking to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020-21 budget, the first draft of which was released last week, to help make ends meet.
The proposed state budget includes $61.6 million for California schools and record-high per-pupil spending to bolster teacher training and programs like special education.
Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said that because of the many variables that go into budget planning, like cost-of-living metrics and enrollment numbers, he will not know the total effect that state money could have on countering Cabrillo’s budget crisis until the final draft is signed.
“It’s too soon to tell,” McPhetridge said. “This is the problem with California’s education budget. It’s a moving target.”
But McPhetridge said that he is hopeful that any amount of state money could help bring the district back into solvency and allow it to shift some money toward paying employees more.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about it,” McPhetridge said. “We know that we want and need to provide employees with increased compensation in this very tough economy.”
McPhetridge said that increased costs, like those of employee pensions, contribute to the district’s struggle to make ends meet. He is looking to solutions like the Proposition 13 vote in November to increase taxes on corporations and help close the gap.
McPhetridge also acknowledged that rising housing costs in the area make working and living in the community a balancing act. And as costs of living rise, enrollment in local schools will decline, which will cut state funding for Cabrillo even further.
“With the Coastside gentrifying and becoming more unaffordable, the thing that makes us rich makes us poor,” McPhetridge said.
Included in the budget is an increase of nearly $900 million for special education statewide, which Assistant Cabrillo Superintendent Holly Wade said could help offset the rising costs of providing individualized support to students.
“The needs of our students are where we anchor our focus,” Wade said. “I think all of us, my colleagues included, are hopeful that these initial numbers in this budget will actually translate into dollars that we see at the local level.”
In addition to the cuts approved in December, the district is looking at other options to keep costs down at Cabrillo schools, such as energy-saving strategies. McPhetridge said they are even exploring the idea of a six-period day at the middle school to cut costs.
“There might be benefits to us both financially and academically because you might have more instruction minutes in core areas other than English and language arts,” McPhetridge said. “We might be able to pass those extra dollars to employees.”
The worst-case scenario, McPhetridge said, is that the district isn’t able to balance its budget and has to default to state control. If that were to happen, community voices in governance would be lost as would the guidance of district experts in school planning.
The district will reevaluate cuts in March when it has more information on funding numbers for the next academic year. McPhetridge said that the needs of employees and support staff will continue to drive the conversation.
“The stakes are high,” McPhetridge said. “It is very difficult looking at the human impact. It’s a balancing act, but we have to balance the budget.”
