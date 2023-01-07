It was dry on the coast on Saturday morning, but area residents cast a wary eye to the threatening skies, where more rainfall loomed. It provided a moment to reflect on where recent rains rank among the worst storms in Coastside history.
Calculating exact rain totals is notoriously fraught. Obviously, the amount recorded in one location is likely to vary significantly from rainfall a mile away. And sometimes the deluge itself affects the ability of weather watchers to keep an accurate record.
Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Half Moon Bay Meteorologist Jan Null plotted what may be the Coastside’s five largest 24-hour rain totals on record. In some cases the totals could reflect more than 24 hours of data. Whether these were the worst storms, they were monumental.
We looked up those dates in the digital archives of the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune and reread stories of mudslides, road closures and death associated with storms like the ones that have lashed the coast since New Year's Eve.
Dec. 13, 2021, 5.38 inches: Portions of Highway 92 is closed for 10 hours due to flooding near the entrance to Ox Mountain Landfill. The landfill operators blamed debris from Corinda Los Trancos Creek, a tributary of Pilarcitos Creek, for the trouble. The area’s other thoroughfares, highways 1, 84 and 35 were also periodically closed due to fallen trees.
Half Moon Bay Public Works Director John Doughty said, “Clearly, our drainage and stormwater system was overwhelmed. It was not ever designed, nor would we probably ever design for that type of storm, because you just can’t afford to do that.”
Jan. 4, 1982, 5.33 inches: Many roads were shut down, including Devil’s Slide. Highway 1 in El Granada was covered in silt. Half Moon Bay residents flooded the next City Council meeting demanding something be done about drainage. “I suggest the city allow no building unless drainage is considered,” said Alsace Lorraine resident Allen Strohmaier.
Meanwhile, Pacifica mourned. Three children were buried by a mudslide that overwhelmed their house on Oddstad Boulevard.
Oct. 13, 1962, 4.9 inches: Residents reported $1 million in damages in the Linda Mar neighborhood of Pacifica after two days of torrential rain. Fifteen boats reportedly were washed ashore at Pillar Point Harbor. Sky Londa reported more than 14 inches of rain over a two-day period. The storm is listed as the worst three-day rain total in the city’s history. A 4-year-old boy in El Granada, who was playing in the ponding was struck and killed by a county public works truck.
Jan. 21, 1967, 3.95 inches: The rainfall across Northern California was said to have ended a period of drought. Mudslides were reported on Devil’s Slide and Highway 92 required constant attention to remain open. Gale warnings were heeded at Pillar Point Harbor. A mudslide collapsed a North Coast County Water Authority pipe. As a result, Terra Nova Boulevard in Pacifica was buried in mud. A Pacifica man died when his car skidded through a rain-soaked intersection and hit another car.
March 30, 1940, 3.85: Seventy-five feet of Highway 1 washed away near Pescadero. Residents ran a cable over the gap in order to move provisions past the washout. Mail was taken by horse and cart over the beach. A large mudslide was reported in Loma Mar.
