Damage to Highway 1

Coastside residents venture out of their houses after the storm breaks on Thursday to find Highway 1 along Surfer's Beach covered in debris and missing large chunks. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

It was dry on the coast on Saturday morning, but area residents cast a wary eye to the threatening skies, where more rainfall loomed. It provided a moment to reflect on where recent rains rank among the worst storms in Coastside history.

Calculating exact rain totals is notoriously fraught. Obviously, the amount recorded in one location is likely to vary significantly from rainfall a mile away. And sometimes the deluge itself affects the ability of weather watchers to keep an accurate record.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories