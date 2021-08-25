With ballots arriving in the mail last week, the election to decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is heating up locally. Democrats and Republicans are campaigning in earnest, hosting events and building support among local voters.
The first question on the ballot is whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Republicans garnered enough signatures to bring the question to a vote and largely say their efforts are in response to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second asks who should assume the governorship and serve through 2023 should the recall succeed.
The ballot must be filled out, signed and mailed or dropped off at a local voter box by Election Day on Sept. 14.
Christina Laskowski, chair of the San Mateo County GOP, said her focus has been to help educate residents about the recall effort and to encourage people to submit their ballots and get involved in the process.
“Our role, our approach, has been to engage, educate and empower,” Laskowski said. “... Your vote does make a difference.”
Laskowski said the county GOP helped with the statewide effort to recall the governor, activating local volunteers to get signatures on the recall petition. One of the county GOP committee members is a regional chair of the recall effort, helping lead outreach across the Bay Area. The local Republican Party is asking its members to vote “yes” on the recall, and to choose a Republican on the ballot that aligns most with their values. Laskowski is also encouraging Republicans to sign up to serve as election observers at the San Mateo County elections office.
Laskowski said, although the bulk of their outreach has been to registered Republicans, she has found common ground with independents and those who aren’t registered with a political party when it comes to their concerns about the governor’s actions and interest in a replacement. Most of the opposition to the governor, Laskowski said, is rooted in personal hardships related to the pandemic, like small business owners who struggled with closures and are now worried about the effect of vaccine mandates on their businesses.
“Some people are just not impacted by any of this, but there is a large number of your regular, everyday workers that are impacted,” Laskowski said. “People are still suffering.”
Rudy Espinoza-Murray, a leader at the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee, said the group has been ramping up its organizing efforts, tapping leaders like U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier to support a “no” vote on the recall ballot. Democrats’ focus is also on getting out the vote, and Espinoza-Murray said he feels confident that the recall will fail if Democrats vote.
“We have more than enough Democrats so that if they turn out, we win this election,” Espinoza-Murray said. “... If Democrats don't turn out to vote, then a very tiny minority will get to select the governor for the next two years. It’s problematic and we consider it undemocratic.”
Coastside Democratic Club Vice President April Vargas said volunteers have been up and down the Coastside leaving voting information at doors. Of particular focus is the Coastside’s Latino community and frequent voting Democrats to improve turnout.
She, like Espinoza-Murray, is confident that there are enough Democratic votes to defeat the recall, but Vargas said on an off year, ensuring every eligible voter drops off their ballot is critical. Vargas said she thinks Newsom’s decisions on COVID-19 shutdowns, the testing and vaccine rollout, child safety at schools and relief efforts for food insecurity, housing and business grants speak for themselves.
Also resonating with many local Democrats is the urgency of maintaining a Democratic governor who might appoint Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s successor, Vargas said.
“These kinds of programs that put the people of California first, ahead of special interests — this is the kind of leadership we need,” Vargas said.
(1) comment
Notice that this recall was begun well before Covid-19 and Gavin Newsom's infamous soiree at the French Laundry:
"The grounds for this recall are as follows:
"Governor Newsom has implemented laws which are detrimental to the citizens of this state and our way of life.
"Laws he endorsed favor foreign nationals, in our country illegally, over that of our own citizens. People in this state suffer the highest taxes in the nation, the highest homelessness rates, and the lowest quality of life as a result.
"He has imposed sanctuary state status and fails to enforce immigration laws. He unilaterally over-ruled the will of the
people regarding the death penalty.
"He seeks to impose additional burdens on our state by the following: removing the protections of Proposition 13, rationing our water use, increasing taxes and restricting parental rights.
"Having no other recourse, we the people have come together to take this action, remedy these misdeeds and prevent further injustices."
