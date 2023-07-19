The sales figures for the first six months of 2023 offer both good news and bad for both the coast and San Mateo County. The good news is that home prices have rebounded somewhat in the second quarter, especially on the coast. Homes also sold faster in both areas this quarter — but much slower than last year.

Now for the bad news. Sales volume continues to be very weak as this is now the fourth consecutive quarter of low volume. Average home prices are down from a very strong first half of 2022. Inventory is rising, which traditionally happens now, but there are more homes available and fewer pending sales than normal. Homes are taking longer to sell and selling closer to list price than last year.

