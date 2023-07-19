The sales figures for the first six months of 2023 offer both good news and bad for both the coast and San Mateo County. The good news is that home prices have rebounded somewhat in the second quarter, especially on the coast. Homes also sold faster in both areas this quarter — but much slower than last year.
Now for the bad news. Sales volume continues to be very weak as this is now the fourth consecutive quarter of low volume. Average home prices are down from a very strong first half of 2022. Inventory is rising, which traditionally happens now, but there are more homes available and fewer pending sales than normal. Homes are taking longer to sell and selling closer to list price than last year.
The coast's home prices are improving over last quarter but are down from a record-shattering first half last year. The average home price for the coast is $1,739,000 (median price $1,655,000), down 16 percent from the same period in 2022 and down 10 percent from full year 2022.
Prices ranged from $788,000 for a fixer-upper in Montara to $3,775,000 for a brand-new home in Ocean Colony. Unit volume is down 37 percent from last year. Two percent of all sales were under $1 million while 12 percent were over $2 million. Homes sold slower (40 days this year vs. 28 days last year). Fifty-eight percent of homes sold under 30 days (77 percent in the first half of 2022) and 45 percent sold over list price (68 percent in last year). And homes sold for 100 percent of list price this year compared to 106 percent last year.
More homes are available. Total inventory stands at 79 homes, up 27 percent from last year, with 71 percent of total inventory available. Two years ago, there were only 45 homes on market with 46 percent being available.
First half of the year reults for San Mateo County mirrored the coast's performance but wasn't as bad. The average home price stands at $2,492,000 ($1,846,000 median price), down 5 percent from the same period in 2022 but up 1 percent over full year 2022. Prices ranged from $550,000 for a 740-square-foot home in Brisbane to $44.5 million for a 7,236-square-foot home on 11 acres in Woodside. Six percent of all county sales were under $1 million while 44 percent of sales were above $2 million.
Every town in the county, except East Palo Also, had an average sales price over $1 million. Sales volume was down substantially by 29 percent over last year and, like the coast, also had four weak quarters of sales volume.
County inventory stands at 1.66 months and is down 31 percent from last year. Average selling time, while improving to 25 days now, was just 14 days last year. Homes this year sold for 103 percent of list price while last year it was 113 percent.
Rising mortgage rates and a recovering stock market are among the reasons. Perhaps many homeowners with low mortgage interest rates are reluctant to give that up for higher ones and will wait for better days. I do see further improvement in home prices as the year progresses mainly because the first quarter was so low. But until mortgage rates drop, I don't see much chance of sales volume increasing.
Steve Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties and can be reached at (650) 726-6346 or century21sunset.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.