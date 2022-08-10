Students in Cabrillo Unified schools return to their classrooms on Thursday. Although many people recall the school year starting after Labor Day, classes have commenced in mid-August for the past few years.
The earlier return to campus has become the norm for many school districts so they can complete the first semester of instruction prior to the winter break in December.
A number of changes and fresh faces will greet the students. Both secondary schools have new principals and assistant principals. At Half Moon Bay High, Andrew Boysen succeeds Principal John Nazar who retired at the end of last year. Jennifer Shuen will take over the assistant principal role vacated by Boysen.
At Cunha Intermediate School, Jeffrey Clinton, who has been an education specialist at the school, takes over as principal. Lithsamay Dunaway, a science teacher from Southern California, steps into the assistant principal role.
Drew Gamet, another Southern California transplant, is the new director of La Costa Adult School. La Costa offers adults who have not completed degrees pathways for earning a high school diploma or equivalency and skills training to help them qualify for various jobs. Students at La Costa also receive free access to several courses offered by College of San Mateo.
Erin O’Connor-Brown, formerly a teacher at Cunha, will serve as principal of El Granada Elementary.
Students and Coastside commuters will also get their first taste of the new bell schedules. Classes at the high school and Cunha begin at 8:30 a.m. each day, though some students at the intermediate school will opt to start earlier with an extra “zero period” class. The elementary schools all begin around 8 a.m.
Beginning in October, transitional kindergarten will become a full-day program with the young children staying on campus until 2:10 p.m. along with students in grades K-3. In addition to educational benefits, this expanded learning opportunity for preschoolers alleviates many families of multiple pickup times during the day or the need to find additional child care options.
Students at all district elementary schools will have new curricula and resources in several areas.
The governing board approved implementation of a new master plan for visual and performing arts instruction in lower grades. The plan also expands access to arts in secondary schools. The curriculum will receive a boost if Proposition 28 passes in November guaranteeing funding for art in schools.
The popular HEAL Project that provides gardening and nutrition education will expand to all elementary school campuses in the fall. Students will see other sustainability initiatives such as new solar panels and recycling programs when they arrive on campus.
In February the governing board issued an equity statement committing the district to “proactively identify class and cultural biases as well as practices, policies, and institutional barriers that negatively influence student learning, perpetuate achievement gaps, and impede equal access to opportunities for all students.”
To help achieve this goal the district has engaged a consultant to guide an “equity audit” over the next several months.
