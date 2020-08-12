Much-needed improvements are underway for Old Haul Road in Pescadero Creek Park. It’s a partnership between San Mateo County and San Mateo Resource Conservation District, partly funded by the State Water Resources Control Board, and aimed at repairing decades-old stream crossings that are unstable and depositing potentially harmful sediment into the creek.
Construction on this year’s project, which kicked off in May, repairs a major crossing over tributary “Dark Gulch,” and is on track to be completed by October. RCD Project Manager Sara Polgar said there weren’t any major delays due to COVID-19.
Old Haul Road serves as the major artery through Pescadero Creek Park, providing recreation and emergency access to the nearby forest. County Natural Resource Manager Hannah Ormshaw said the road also can act as a fire break if a conflagration were to threaten the area.
But the road itself was built in the mid-19th century, and many of the original structures, including the wooden “Humboldt Crossings” over tributaries, remain. Polgar said these structures are not only becoming unstable, but the materials used to build them are leaching into the water at about 600 cubic yards per year, threatening the nearby creek and ecosystem.
“Whenever Old Haul Road has erosion issues, it’s likely to be affecting Pescadero Creek,” Polgar said.
The Dark Gulch project takes out the original structure and replaces it with a pipe to direct water safely under the road without interacting with passing cars or other disturbances, which Ormshaw said will last 50 years, if not a century. It’s nearly 100 feet down to the bottom of the gulch, Polgar said, a fact that makes the project more difficult. And on top of that, the endangered marbled murrelet sea bird nests nearby in the old growth trees, so project
planners worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to install speakers projecting construction noise during nesting season to create a consistent environment for the protected birds. Ormshaw said it was the first time she knew of this technique being used in the county.
“The wildlife experts were able to tell us to do this so you can ensure you're not creating a disturbance,” Polgar said. “We don't want them to abandon a nest.”
The RCD worked on two similar but much smaller crossings in prior years. Ormshaw said their streamlined coordination on prior projects helped teams organize and plan for the much bigger undertaking that is Dark Gulch. There are a few more crossings that need repairing along Old Haul Road, Polgar said, but none as large or complicated as Dark Gulch.
The road has been closed for the duration of the project this summer, and users have been encouraged to take alternate trails. Both Ormshaw and Polgar said the need to improve the crossing was immediate, and not just because CalFire depends on it for wildfire access. If the old structure failed, it would have deposited 38,000 cubic yards of material into Pescadero Creek and have irreparable environmental effects.
“There’s always a chance of catastrophic failure, and that would be really bad,” Polgar said. “That would destroy the creek habitat downstream and probably take out infrastructure.”
