Imagine 84 Olympic-sized swimming pools filled to the brim with water. That’s how much water the San Mateo Resource Conservation District estimates it saves on the coast annually.

Thanks to millions of dollars from state and federal grants, the RCD is planning to save much more in the next three years. According to a release last week, the RCD received numerous grants from the California Department of Water Resources, the California Wildlife Conservation Board, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to build three water storage ponds on farms along the San Mateo County coast. The stored water will help address a variety of needs, including helping farmers deal with drought, fire suppression, and replenishing salmon habitat. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories