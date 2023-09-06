Eucalyptus trees

Eucalyptus trees sway on the hillside behind Ace Hardware in Pedro Point on Aug. 31. Fire officials and other conservationists worry that the non-native trees represent a fire hazard in Pacifica and elsewhere on the coast.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

There is currently a countywide push to remove eucalyptus trees from coastal areas, including Pacifica’s own Pedro Point, where eucalyptus tower above the Ace Hardware plant nursery. It’s an effort to lessen the risk of wildfire and remove an invasive species that is increasingly seen as problematic on the coast.

This might seem strange to locals, some of whom grew up appreciating Pacifica’s tiny forest. While not a single living resident of Pacifica can remember a time before the sweet-smelling eucalyptus covered the mountain above Pedro Point, the hilly terrain was once without the canopy of trees.

(2) comments

The Mayor hit the nail on the head. When eucalyptus goes up the fires can spread for 3 to 5 miles in the wind, and block evacuation routes. This has been long discussed and well documented in the stories below:

Fighting the Wrong Fire:

https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/fighting-the-wrong-fire/

Lessons from other wildfires:

https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/the-fire-next-time/

Diablo Winds:

https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/diablo-winds-a-recurring-danger/

Eucalyptus:

https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/barking-up-the-wrong-tree-in-el-granada/

Evacuation:

https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/almost-progress-on-caltrans-wildfire-risks/

Report Add Reply
Petsnotmeds

Pampas Grass, Pythons in FL, and Eucalyptus. What do they have in common? Invasive, human induced, and non-native specifies. What's the best action to take? Remove them the best way possible.

Report Add Reply

