Rape Trauma Services of San Mateo County exists so that no one has to experience the trauma of rape alone.
RTS supports the needs of survivors of sexual violence in San Mateo County through free, comprehensive services, such as counseling, advocacy, crisis intervention and education. The work would not be possible without volunteer sexual assault counselors, all of whom complete the California State Certified Sexual Assault Counselor Training. Through this training program, SACs gain relevant knowledge about the way sexual abuse/assault pervades the community, so that they can confidently help survivors evaluate options and heal from their trauma.
Anyone wishing to care for survivors in the community and connect with a like-minded, passionate, caring group of people might consider joining the next cohort of counselors.
The next training takes place in March 2022. Learn more about becoming a SAC by emailing aimee@rapetraumaservices.org or visiting rapetraumaservices.org/how-to-help/.
If you or someone you know is struggling with the impact of sexual violence, you can call our 24-hour crisis line at (650) 692-7273 or visit our website at rapetraumaservices.org to learn more about our services and programs.
— from staff reports
