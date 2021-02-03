Thirty-year-old Kaylan Freeman was arrested at his El Granada home on Thursday for suspected rape, sexual assault and other charges, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Freeman appeared in court on Monday but did not enter a plea. He faces 10 counts of forceable rape and 10 other charges including kidnapping. The case was continued to Feb. 16, when he is expected to enter a plea.
Between 2012 and 2015, Freeman allegedly violated four victims, who were between 13 to 18 years old at the time. The district attorney’s office says all of the victims knew the defendant at the time of the crimes.
The Sheriff’s Office had been building the case since 2013 when the first victim in the county came forward. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blanskwade said the initial reports were “unfortunately vague or didn’t include a lot of detail.” And it wasn’t until a case linked to Freeman surfaced in a neighboring jurisdiction, coupled with a witness identifying Freeman, that the San Mateo County investigation was reinvigorated.
The known incidents took place throughout San Mateo County as well as in San Francisco.
“Our main focus here is to get (the district attorney’s office) the resources they need to help them and make sure we have a good picture of what’s going on with Mr. Freeman and how far his predatory behavior goes,” Blankswade said.
Freeman faces felony counts for rape, oral copulation, kidnapping, violence, lewd acts and stalking. He also faces one misdemeanor count for contributing to a minor’s delinquency. Not yet included in the charges are what detectives have preliminarily reported as potential drug use because authorities believe Freeman enticed his victims with drugs.
Bail has been set at $4 million. Freeman remained in custody as of Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has information about the suspect contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.