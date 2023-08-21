“I wasn’t expecting to implement the rainy day schedule today,” said Ashley Waggle, the new principal at Hatch Elementary School during the sudden downpour that drenched campus just before lunch on the third day of class. “I hadn’t even looked at that schedule yet.”
But the veteran school leader wasn’t thrown off by the unexpected weather on Monday. She relied on the experienced campus staff to implement the schedule change.
Jose Campos, the assistant principal, is equally new to the campus. He said the rain was just a reminder to be on his toes. “Working at a school, you have to expect the unexpected, so even though this wasn’t in the forecast, we were ready,” he said.
Waggle and Campos both arrived at Hatch over the summer, bringing a new leadership team to the largest elementary school in the Cabrillo Unified district. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience equip them to guide the busy campus.
Waggle graduated from the University of California, Riverside, before obtaining a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of San Francisco and a doctorate in education from San Francisco State University.
Campos also earned degrees from both the University of California, Santa Cruz, and San Francisco State after attending Oceana High School in Pacifica and Skyline College.
After nearly two decades as a classroom teacher, Waggle spent several more years in various school leadership roles in Santa Cruz County and at a K-12 tribal school in Washington state.
Campos was a teacher and summer school principal in Redwood City before recently moving to Half Moon Bay with his wife, a school principal in South San Francisco. The father of a 22-month-old daughter is clearly delighted to live so close to school.
The focus of Waggle’s research and her agenda as an educator is deconstructing barriers faced by students, especially those who are learning English.
“We tend to think of students in terms of deficits,” she said. Instead, she wants educators to recognize the assets that each student brings to the learning process and to ask, “how can we make up for barriers some kids face.”
Waggle said that her career trajectory has prepared her to become a principal and that she’s ready “to put things into play.” But before implementing any major changes she wants to build relationships with the school community and believes the best way to do that is by being visible. “I want to do things with the community, not to the community,” she said.
Waggle had several offers for new jobs this fall but the one from Hatch stood out to her. During interviews with a panel from Hatch and with district leadership, she wrote in her back-to-school letter, she “felt a genuine sense of warmth and welcome that made (the) decision to join the Hatch community an easy one.”
The work that Cabrillo Unified has done to support immigrant communities, including conducting an equity audit over the past year, also helped attract Waggle, who attended school in a small farming community herself.
Although budget shortfalls and the high cost of living on the coast have made it difficult for the district to retain teachers and administrators, Waggle said she hopes for longevity at a site. For now, though, she’s enduring a daily commute from Los Gatos.
The first year could be challenging for the new principal. Negotiations between the district and teachers over a new contract reached an impasse last spring and a strike could take place later this year if the final mediation session next month does not reach a resolution. But Waggle said teachers have reached out to her to let her know they want her to be successful.
She also continues to feel the warmth and support of the community. In her first letter, Waggle invited families to write her back and introduce their young people. “I received beautiful letters,” she said. “I made sure I found time to go meet those kids in person.”
