New leaders

Jose Campos, left, and Ashley Waggle new to Hatch Elementary School, and the new leaders are ready for anything — even a little summer rain. Peter Tokofsky / Review

“I wasn’t expecting to implement the rainy day schedule today,” said Ashley Waggle, the new principal at Hatch Elementary School during the sudden downpour that drenched campus just before lunch on the third day of class. “I hadn’t even looked at that schedule yet.”

But the veteran school leader wasn’t thrown off by the unexpected weather on Monday. She relied on the experienced campus staff to implement the schedule change.

