The numbers are in and they show a roller coaster of rainfall and dry days in the Bay Area, according to Half Moon Bay meteorologist Jan Null.
In an email circulated on Tuesday, he notes that January was the 10th driest January in the 173 years records have been kept for precipitation in San Francisco. The season to date is the 38th driest for San Francisco, Null said.
A dry January followed an unusually wet December. Precipitation in the Sierra Nevada was 156 percent of normal from July 1 to Dec. 30.
There is no sign of rain in the early February forecast for the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.