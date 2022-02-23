Shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service's Bay Area office trumpeted on Twitter that .01 inches of rain had been recorded in downtown San Francisco, ending 44 consecutive days of no rain since Jan. 8.
It wasn’t much, but it was newsworthy by virtue of being so rare this year.
Rain had fallen earlier in the evening in Sonoma and Marin counties, forecasters said.
A couple of hours later, they tweeted more evidence of rain with an 8-second video of a rain-spattered sidewalk and someone holding up a clear rain gauge with a small amount of water and the one-word exclamation "Yes" — repeated with emphasis — "Yes!"
While the storm was not expected to bring much rain — and is anticipated to end by Tuesday night — it will bring a cold front to the area that could reduce temperatures to near-record lows overnights through Friday morning for much of the Bay Area.
For more weather information, see weather.gov/.
