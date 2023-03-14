Update 4 p.m.: It's been quite a day on the coast. Trees have been reported down across the region, taking power lines in Pacifica and blocking some of the Coastside's most important roads.
By 1 p.m., Highway 92 had been completely blocked in two locations. The first problem was a crash near the top of the hill at Highway 35. Later a eucalyptus tree fell over the road near Ox Mountain Landfill. However, Caltrans gave the all-clear on Highway 92 by about 3:30 p.m.
