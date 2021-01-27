Rain and high winds pummeled the Bay Area overnight, but debris flow in the CZU August Lightning Fire aftermath has not yet materialized. There was a break in the weather as the sun came up on Tuesday, however meteorologists say the rain isn’t done yet.
The bad weather also took out power to the vendor that prints the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune. As a result, the print newspapers won’t be available until Thursday. The news organizations will continue to post breaking news online and the e-editions of the newspapers are available on their respective websites.
There were reports of sporadic power outages and downed trees overnight, including one near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay.
The National Weather Service says 1.37 inches of rain fell in Half Moon Bay and 1.87 inches in La Honda over the last 24 hours. The flash flood warning was canceled for the region. However, more rain is expected over the next 48 hours.
