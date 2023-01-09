UPDATED 10:25 a.m.: Rain let up a bit late Monday morning on the coast, but Californians from Los Angeles to the Oregon border were doing their best to cope with power outages, road closures and leaky roofs. There was little relief in sight.
A High Wind Warning was due to expire at 10 this morning; the Flood Watch runs through 4 p.m. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain to level off after 11 a.m. today and expect steady winds of up to 18 mph. New precipitation today could amount to three-quarters of an inch. Rain picks up again after 11 p.m. tonight and wind gusts of up to 39 mph are expected on the coast. Another half-inch of rain is possible before daybreak on Tuesday.
Conditions do not improve with Tuesday’s forecast. Expect rain, heavy at times, particularly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The best chance for a significant break appears to be Thursday, when there is still a 30 percent chance of rain in the forecast.
The Coastside has been battered with a train of storms that began on New Year’s Eve, 10 days ago. There have been power outages, some lasting for days. Much of the South Coast is dark and many in inland areas of El Granada, Moss Beach and Montara have been without power for days as well.
The latest problem was a box truck that slid into the ditch shortly before 10 a.m. on Highway 92, causing one-way traffic control.
The city of Half Moon Bay has opened the Ted Adock Community Center as what it calls a “temporary evacuation point.” The center, at 535 Kelly Ave., offers a chance “to charge their phones, access the internet, get a healthy snack, and connect with needed services,” according to the city’s website. It is open 24 hours a day for the time being.
Important numbers:
- To report significant road blockages, downed trees, flooding, clogged storm drains, and other non-life-threatening issues, contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (650) 726-8286.
- For County and other storm-related information, call 211.
- Any life-threatening issues should be reported to 911.
- For status on PG&E power outages, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/
(1) comment
If only there was a way to prepare for rain that comes every winter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.