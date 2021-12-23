Updated 12 p.m.: Localized flooding continued in Moss Beach and El Granada through midday on Thursday even as the rain appeared to subside temporarily.
Here were some of the problems:
At 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Half Moon Bay had recorded 2.69 inches over 24 hours. The Bay Area’s coastline appeared to bear the brunt of the latest storm, according to the National Weather Service.
In Moss Beach, California Avenue at Highway 1 was flooded, with water taking up parking spots near the Coastside Market. Cal Fire reported a culvert near the intersection was overwhelmed.
Cal Fire responded to multiple flooding calls around San Mateo County, including at Coral Reef Avenue in El Granada. Firefighters used sandbags to protect another El Granada home from incoming stormwater.
You can refill sandbags at 203 Cornell Ave. in Princeton, and 110 Higgins Canyon Road next to the driveway of the Johnston House in Half Moon Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.