Anticipation was high for the 151st Holy Ghost Festival in Half Moon Bay, after a couple of years of pandemic had changed the rite of spring. Locals were especially excited about the return of the parade — but the weather had other ideas.
The procession from the I.D.E.S Hall to Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church recalls Queen Isabel of Portugal who offered her crown to the Holy Spirit as thanks for saving her people during a drought and famine caused by an earthquake in the Azores Islands. Each year, the vibrant procession through downtown Half Moon Bay marks one of the area’s most popular parades. But this year an unusual June rain dampened events just a bit.
In order to protect the 150-year-old garments and crowns, the procession had to be canceled.
Despite the weather, locals still found a way to honor the traditions of the weekend and enjoy the festivities. The church ceremony still took place, games in the courtyard at the I.D.E.S Hall were open for kids, and the annual lunch of the famed Chamarita meat was held in the main hall for the community.
While crowded with umbrellas, downtown Half Moon Bay still felt joyful and festive as is typical of the weekend's events.
