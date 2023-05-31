Jim Henderson

Jim Henderson, the general manager of KHMB radio, finishes work on a show on Friday. The radio station is one of two on the coast to receive money from San Mateo County to ensure communications during emergencies.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

In early 2023, a series of storms battered infrastructure and knocked out power for South Coast residents for several days. The need for reliable emergency communication was never more clear.

Now two Coastside radio stations are receiving donations from San Mateo County to expand operations and improve communications the next time they are needed to broadcast emergency information to an isolated public. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

SMJBlack

Congratulations to my former neighbor Jim and HMBH (and to KPDO too!) These stations provide a vital source of information in times of catastrophe.[thumbup] Our communities are grateful.

--Suzanne Black

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories