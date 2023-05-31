In early 2023, a series of storms battered infrastructure and knocked out power for South Coast residents for several days. The need for reliable emergency communication was never more clear.
Now two Coastside radio stations are receiving donations from San Mateo County to expand operations and improve communications the next time they are needed to broadcast emergency information to an isolated public.
Last week the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors agreed to help subsidize KHMB in Half Moon Bay and KPDO in Pescadero. At Supervisor Ray Mueller’s request, the county will send $39,000 in Measure K funds to KHMB and $50,000 to KPDO.
The funding for the Half Moon Bay radio station is primarily meant to improve broadcasts during emergencies and climate events like the storms in early 2023. Specifically, KHMB’s dollars will be used for a new generator and batteries, replacing a transmitter at the studio site and mobile equipment that can broadcast the signal from a van.
“This proposal will increase the resilience and reach when disaster strikes,” Mueller said.
KDPO, also known as Pescadero Public Radio Service, will use the funds for emergency communications and invest in its bilingual youth journalism program. The program is a partnership with the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District that teaches students sound production, audio engineering, writing and bilingual interviewing. The station can now provide stipends for youth participants who work shifts as assistant station managers and on-call bilingual news broadcasters.
“We really appreciate this opportunity, which will benefit our whole Spanish- and English-speaking community of the South Coast,” said Catherine Peery, KPDO’s station manager.
On the emergency communications front, the nonprofits will use the funds to buy a generator, battery equipment and repair a studio truck for mobile broadcasting. The grant will also pay for redundant internet service, which is key because the station can lose power and internet during inclement weather.
“I’m very interested in working with them going forward to build programming specifically for our farmworkers in the region,” Mueller said.
Peery noted that during the CZU Lightning Complex fires in 2020, the radio broadcast bilingual alerts, road closures and evacuation orders around the clock.
“During the atmospheric rivers of last winter, we weren’t able to stay on the air due to many prolonged power outages and the fact that our studio was in the flood zone,” Peery said. “This grant enables us to become mobile, so we can move out of the flood zone while still getting the internet and having battery backup power so we can broadcast and stay on the air.”
(1) comment
Congratulations to my former neighbor Jim and HMBH (and to KPDO too!) These stations provide a vital source of information in times of catastrophe.[thumbup] Our communities are grateful.
--Suzanne Black
