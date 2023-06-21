In any other surf contest, the move would have resulted in confusion, a deducted score, or maybe even anger. With only two minutes left in their heat, two riders traveled frontside across the wave. The one closest to the peak suddenly stepped off her board and onto the other. They rode together, standing atop one surfboard, before splashing into the water. 

Switch

Spectators at Linda Mar Beach show their support as a competitor in Switch, a queer surf exhibition, successfully pulls off a handstand. 

Such an unorthodox “party wave” usually isn’t celebrated in traditional surfing contests, be it at the high school or professional level. But that wasn’t the case at Switch, an exhibition of queer surfing that took place on Saturday at Linda Mar Beach. When the tandem wave went down, the beach erupted with cheers and applause. 

