In any other surf contest, the move would have resulted in confusion, a deducted score, or maybe even anger. With only two minutes left in their heat, two riders traveled frontside across the wave. The one closest to the peak suddenly stepped off her board and onto the other. They rode together, standing atop one surfboard, before splashing into the water.
Such an unorthodox “party wave” usually isn’t celebrated in traditional surfing contests, be it at the high school or professional level. But that wasn’t the case at Switch, an exhibition of queer surfing that took place on Saturday at Linda Mar Beach. When the tandem wave went down, the beach erupted with cheers and applause.
The event, which coincided with International Surfing Day, drew 42 surfers and was organized by two gay, lesbian and trans-focused community groups from opposite sides of the country — Queer Surf (which hosts contests all over California) and Benny’s Club (based in New York City).
Organizers say that queer, transgender or nonbinary people have historically not been well represented in surf spaces and events like Switch provide a safe space for these surfers to express themselves however they please.
“It’s pretty isolating to get misgendered in the parking lot or in a surf shop, or just assume things about you,” said Nicci Brisebois who co-founded Queer Surf in 2016. “This is a way to come together and feel acknowledged and supported.”
Joanie Capetta, the co-founder of Benny’s Club, who traveled from their home in Rockaway Beach, New York, said that the contest represents what their group and Queer Surf are all about: creating a community of queer surfers while lowering cultural or financial barriers to surfing for queer and trans people of color.
“We’re slowly building visibility for queer people in surfing,” Capetta said.
The contest’s judging criteria are unlike most modern surf competitions. Instead of a panel of judges critiquing the degree of difficulty of maneuvers, technique and wave size, participants in the Switch event are judged on more subjective moves, such as the most flair or style, best finish, “biggest bottom turn energy” and “gayest takeoff.”
“We wanted to have a good time with this,” Brisebois said. “We want it to be joyful and sort of shift the values of surf culture, just open it up and expand it.”
There are also no age or gender divisions or judges. Instead, “participants collaboratively determine who advances to a final showcase based on non-judgmental judging criteria of flow, speed, length of ride, pageantry, and radical/expressive maneuvers,” according to the event website.
Brisebois noted that Switch was the group’s highest-profile event, a departure from community day and lessons. They designed the contest’s “judging criteria” to depart from the surf norms and allow for more artistic expression and creativity.
“So much of the way we define good surfing is a masculine approach to a wave,” Capetta said. “Ripping, shredding, hacking. There are so many more ways for surfing to be creative, expressive and joyful to watch.”
