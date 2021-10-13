Pacifica police arrested a 51-year-old Pacifica woman on charges that she stole a Yorkshire terrier mix from a location on the 100 block of Shoreview Avenue.
Police were called about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, 20 minutes after the reported theft occurred. They searched the area and about 50 minutes later were called to a disturbance at the Pacific Manor Shopping Center. That turned out to be related to the theft report.
Neighbors located the dog in the possession of Kerri Livingston, of Pacifica. The owners identified the dog and were reunited with their 9-month-old puppy.
Livingston was charged with felony grand theft and other charges.
— from staff reports
