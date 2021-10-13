There’s a reason the annual weigh-off includes a separate category for “Most Beautiful Pumpkin.” Not every giant pumpkin is picture-perfect. In fact, each year, the winning growers have to fend off a variety of pests and other environmental hazards to ensure their gourds even make it all the way to October in one piece.
Jack LaRue, one of the judges for Monday’s competition, said growers have all sorts of methods to keep their pumpkins fresh, covering them with tarps or growing them on top of sand to keep critters and mold at bay. Each year, the weigh-off is judged by the county Agricultural Commission, which ensures that the five-ton weight scale is balanced and that each pumpkin in the competition is free of significant damage, which is classified as any spot that’s larger than three square inches.
“If there is a hole through the cavity, it is disqualified,” said LaRue,who has been growing pumpkins since 1984 and judging the weigh-off for the past decade. “... Any type of damage, any type of mold or rot.”
When LaRue and his colleagues are looking underneath each pumpkin before it gets dropped on the scale, they’re searching for raw spots and fungi. He said just one pumpkin was disqualified on Monday for a small hole under the stem that extended all the way to the cavity. The main reason for the rules, LaRue said, is to make sure that the pumpkins are grown to last and can be displayed after the competition.
This year, grower Cindy Tobeck was almost disqualified because a family of mice had been living under her giant pumpkin and nibbled away at its flesh. But none of the damage was significant enough to take her out of the competition, LaRue said. The earlier you catch the damage, the better, he said, so you can fix it right away with fungicide or a fan.
“Air is the best healer,” LaRue said. “You want to get them dry.”
