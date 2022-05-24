After a two-year hiatus, the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival appears poised to return to Main Street this fall.
The town’s flagship event that serves as a critical fundraiser for Coastside nonprofits has been absent for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release published last week from the event’s longtime management agency, Miramar Events, said the two-day event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16.
The Main Street Beautification Committee, which runs the event to raise money for community service organizations and civic improvements, is hoping the fall weekend will be a return to normal festivities. There are no plans for capacity restrictions. Cameron Palmer, chairman of the committee, said if there are any county or state regulations in October, the festival will abide by them.
To celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary, organizers are planning a large merchandise tent with commemorative shirts, sweatshirts, hats and glasses. The grand marshal for the parade will be Bev Ashcraft Cunha, a founding member of the Main Street Beautification Committee.
Like last year, the annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off will go down at Main Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct 10. Farmers come from across the country to compete for the top prize. This year’s winner will be awarded $9 per pound. There’s also $30,000 at stake if anyone tops the world record pumpkin, a 2,703-pound gourd that prevailed at a 2021 weigh-off in Italy.
As another nod to the landmark celebration, this year the city of Half Moon Bay is working with the owners of Cunha’s Country Store to create a mural on the south wall facing Mac Dutra Park. Applications opened last week and must be submitted by June 2. Submissions will have to abide by the city’s public art policy and be reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Commission before being selected by the City Council in August.
