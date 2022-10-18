No one was quite sure what to expect for the 50th annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival after a two-year layoff and lingering fears of contagions. Would the crowds come back? Would teams of out-of-practice volunteers successfully deliver the slices of pie and all the other temptations for the returning mobs?

“Saturday was as good a day as we’ve ever had,” said a relieved Tim Beeman, CEO of Miramar Events, the producer of the festival. Beeman nearly closed down shop for good last year with public health measures that made his business of producing large-scale events nearly impossible.

