No one was quite sure what to expect for the 50th annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival after a two-year layoff and lingering fears of contagions. Would the crowds come back? Would teams of out-of-practice volunteers successfully deliver the slices of pie and all the other temptations for the returning mobs?
“Saturday was as good a day as we’ve ever had,” said a relieved Tim Beeman, CEO of Miramar Events, the producer of the festival. Beeman nearly closed down shop for good last year with public health measures that made his business of producing large-scale events nearly impossible.
By the time the sun broke through during the waning hours of the event on Sunday afternoon just about everyone agreed that the festival had returned to form.
“This feels like the usual Sunday rhythm for the festival,” Beeman observed. “The best thing, though, is seeing so many people with big smiles enjoying themselves.”
Brian Lewis shared a similar sentiment as he flipped pancakes behind City Hall in support of the Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team. “It’s great to have people come through here,” he said. “The whole community is coming out. And they’re so grateful when they leave.”
Jenn Dorwin, chair of the pancake breakfast committee, arrived at 4 a.m. to make sure the annual fundraiser recovered its pre-pandemic success. She explained that before the COVID-19 interruption, volunteers typically came up through the ranks over the course of their children’s four years on the team. Dorwin, whose family has been involved with the griddles since 1991, was concerned because many of the current parents had never participated in the popular breakfast.
Ken Myers, who has helped the pumpkin ice cream booth hosted by the Holy Family Episcopal Church for many years, faced challenges filling all of the volunteer shifts. He put out a call for help on social media that ended up bringing a new family to his crew. An El Granada resident not affiliated with the church responded. She said it was important for her two daughters to help out now that they’re old enough. It didn’t take long before mother and daughters were slinging scoops like old pros.
Although many of the organizations that rely on the festival for fundraising faced leaner years when the event was canceled, people mostly talked about how they missed the camaraderie of the annual weekend.
“This is a really good way for everyone on the team to get to know each other and learn to work together,” assistant basketball coach Tom Longaker said. “When the pancake breakfast was canceled, we had to do a lot more team-building work.”
Mayor Debbie Ruddock also enjoyed the return of the crowds. “It’s not a net financial gain for the city,” she said as she looked toward Main Street, “but it’s a net positive for us to showcase our town, our culture and to help our nonprofits.”
Musician Bob Culbertson who has played his distinctive combination of stringed Chapman sticks and didgeridoo on the street during the festival many times also expressed appreciation about returning to Half Moon Bay. His drummer Rick Alegria who has toured with top artists internationally described Culbertson as “probably the best stick
player in the world.” Alegria confirmed that playing on the street during Pumpkin Festival brings a different kind of joy with the immediacy of crowds having a great time.
The weekend also provided a boost for local businesses. Audrey Seaton, owner of Small Town Sweets, might have been exhausted after a full day behind the register but still said, “This is the right kind of event for my business. You work all year for October.”
Hasan Hoşgur and his son Ahmet rushed to get their new restaurant Ciya on Main Street open in time for the crowds. Hasan offered true Kurdish hospitality greeting everyone as they entered. The effort paid off as the new eatery quickly built a fan base with each bite of the savory döner kebab. Ahmet said he was delighted that everybody seemed to reciprocate their hospitality by welcoming them to the town.
Thank you Peter for a great, uplifting article!
