Every October for the past five decades, Half Moon Bay has drawn thousands of visitors from across the region for the annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It’s a celebration of all things Coastside, from art to nonprofits to the fall crop that serves as the festival’s namesake. But as organizers plan for the 50th iteration, they face COVID-19-induced uncertainty about this year’s festival.
For now, it’s full steam ahead. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 17-18, the weekend following the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Oct. 12. But given widespread event cancellations and restrictions on large gatherings, organizers are prepared to call off the main festival — with the hopes of preserving the weigh-off — should public health regulations require them to do so.
The planning committee, known as the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, is currently working with city of Half Moon Bay officials to better understand guidelines at the city, county and state levels. While the festival is still five months away, organizers expect to make a call by June 1. While the committee is operating as though the pumpkin festival will run as scheduled, members are avoiding spending any money until the picture becomes clearer.
“Unless there's a cure or a vaccine or a miracle, I just don’t know what’s gonna happen with the festival this year,” Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee Chairman Cameron Palmer said. “The only (component), as we speak today, that we’re hoping to salvage is the pumpkin weigh-off, which does not attract thousands of people. It attracts the media and it attracts the growers.”
The weigh-off is a relatively small event and therefore conducive to social distancing, organizers say. But the main festival draws massive crowds to Main Street, where hundreds of artists, food vendors and other merchants participate in the Coastside’s flagship event. The two-day festival is also a key fundraiser for many local nonprofits, which join the festival committee each year for a June planning meeting — which now falls after the group’s decision deadline.
The decision is largely out of organizers’ hands. Palmer is working with City Manager Bob Nisbet to communicate with county health officials and the governor’s office, but regulations change by the day. Moreover, the pandemic’s path is hard to predict. October could bring a range of scenarios, from intermittent spikes to a deadly second wave of the virus.
“I really do not have much to say at this point,” Nisbet said. “A decision has not been made yet to hold the Pumpkin Festival this year.”
For organizers, participants and attendees alike, a cancellation would be “heartbreaking beyond measure,” said Tim Beeman, CEO of Miramar Events, which plans both the festival and the weigh-off. He added that organizers are formulating a Plan B — a scaled-down version of the event — but Palmer noted that this plan primarily focuses on the weigh-off. The festival, Palmer said, is an “all-or-nothing” affair.
The loss of this year’s festival would be particularly painful for Coastside nonprofits, over 30 of which generate a significant portion of their annual operating budgets from festival revenues. Since its 1971 inception, the festival has produced an estimated $3 million in grants and donations for local organizations, not including money that nonprofits raise themselves. Organizers estimate that figure to be around $500,000 annually.
The festival is the biggest fundraising event each year for the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau, which runs wine sales, CEO Krystlyn Giedt said. The chamber has already taken a financial hit due to the pandemic — marketing and event revenues constitute the majority of the organization’s budget, and both of those efforts have been put on hold amid the public health crisis.
If the festival moves forward as normal, the chamber would breathe a “sigh of relief,” Giedt said. But chamber members are cognizant of a likely cancellation as they assess their budget and fundraising efforts going forward. Other local organizations are similarly planning for a “worst case scenario” so that a cancellation does not take them by surprise, Giedt added.
Half Moon Bay High School boys basketball team coach John Parsons, whose team raises “all of our money” each year at the festival, said that he is working with Half Moon Bay High School Boosters Athletics Corp — which coordinates with the Beautification Committee — to come up with creative alternatives. Parsons floated the idea of a pickup breakfast in place of the popular pancake breakfast the team normally puts on. Still, he anticipates having to make some budget cuts, even with funding that the team saved from last year’s festival revenues.
Giedt noted that the impact is not just financial. The pumpkin festival also has a significant community component — it presents an opportunity for organizations to put themselves and their volunteers “in front of the community in a fun way.”
Beeman said that the Beautification Committee remains committed to supporting community organizations going forward, “same as it has been for 50 years." The festival is a key component of that support, which also includes $10,000 in scholarships for Half Moon Bay High School students.
In addition to the pumpkin festival and the weigh-off, the Beautification Committee is also responsible for the annual Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, which organizers are “almost assuming (is) gonna be cancelled” this year, Palmer said.
This version corrects spelling of Krystlyn Giedt's name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
"Look, I understand these are young people. Experts keep saying over and over they are at [a] much lower risk. But, if they do get this -- and again, there's no mask-wearing here that I see, not much at all; I see no social distancing -- but if they get the virus and then are in contact with older and more vulnerable Americans that could be a disaster for others," Sean Hannity
What is clear is that the seasonal flu scare must end...and quickly. Those with well-wrung hands must withdraw from public life. Life for the majority and a 1:10,000 risk for the vulnerable go together. As it always has been.
Fear is disease we are fighting.
Open Now / Abierto Ahora
I agree that fear is the disease we're fighting, and fear had already raised its ugly head last Pumpkin Festival. Sheriffs masquerading as combat troops lined the streets toting guns. The wonderful and much anticipated annual parade was about ten minutes long. And imagine, this was all before we ever heard of Covid 19. What was the fear waaay back then? Oh yeah, someone was going to start shooting people up, because it happened in Gilroy. This fear mindset was already taking hold last P-Fest, and has actually been escalating for years, all in the name to keep us "safe".
Fear-mongers with hidden agendas are the enemy.
“Think of what would have happened if we didn't do anything. I mean, I've had many friends -- businesspeople -- people with great, actually, common sense, they said, 'Why don't we ride it out?' A lot of people have said -- a lot of people have thought about it. 'Ride it out. Don't do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu.' But it's not the flu. It's vicious," President Trump
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.