“The Pumpkin Bots,” Half Moon Bay High School's first robotics team, had one goal — for its robot to shoot a ball into a basket at the first regional competition the team entered. The next thing team members knew, they were in Houston competing in the FIRST Robotics World Championship.
“No one here, including myself, has ever done the FIRST Robotics Challenge,” said Franz Dill, mentor to the students on the team. “We entered our first event hoping to just shoot a basket, and before we knew it we were in the semifinals of our first event.
“We had so much fun and so much success there that we entered into another event,” Dill said.
That was a Silicon Valley Regional and the best of the world were there. The Half Moon Bay team was surprised to win the “Rookie All Star Award” and that came with an invitation to compete in the world finals in Texas.
This small but mighty team of seven was an underdog in terms of both experience and size. “You see that some teams have 50 to 70 kids,” said Alex Korn, a member of the team. “Our entire team has nine members. Seven went to Houston. So our small group was constantly working on the robot. After three days, it’s a long time. It’s hard. It was a great experience.”
After the first day of competition, the Pumpkin Bots, as the Half Moon Bay team is known, were ranked 16th among their competitors from around the world.
“The competition was really big,” said team member Samantha Norris. “It was in a convention center and there were 459 different teams from all over the world. They had six different divisions of arenas and we were all playing at once.”
If strategizing and competing wasn’t difficult enough, the team also had to constantly work on repairs. At one point the team was fortunate to receive assistance from none other than NASA, which provided help soldering a key element together on their robot.
“We’ve gotten close as a team,” says member Ana Linares. “We work more efficiently now that we know each other. It’s a lot easier to talk and communicate with each other.”
With a robotics program just beginning to take off on the coast, the team hopes to attract new members in the coming months.
“We definitely want to continue the program,” said Mey Wong, team mentor. “This is the start of the program. It's the first real STEM program on the coast. We need local supporters and lots of sponsors now.”
