San Mateo County Parks and Recreation Director Nick Calderon said construction of the new pump track in El Granada’s Quarry Park has been delayed while the county removes hazardous eucalyptus trees from the area.
“We needed to get that work done at this point so that we didn’t build a track and then try to remove these trees once that track was in there,” Calderon said at a recent Midcoast Community Council meeting. “That would have likely caused some damage, and we wanted to avoid that situation.”
He said the county plans to bid the contract for the track in January and award it in February, with an expected opening date in July 2022. By construction time next spring, many of the large eucalyptus trees lining the area will have been removed, Calderon said.
